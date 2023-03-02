 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lady Mustangs sweep Battle of the 'Berg; Foster streaking

District play is in full swing. Here is a roundup of how local teams fared this week.

LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 3, TERRY 1

ROSENBERG - The Lady Mustangs earned the season sweep of the Battle of the ‘Berg against Terry on Tuesday.

Lamar stays in the fourth seed in District 20-5A at 5-6, 9-10-1.

Terry drops to 0-7, 1-13.

The Lady Mustangs will travel to Randle on Friday at 7:30 p.m. while Terry hosts Foster on March 7.

FOSTER 8,

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.