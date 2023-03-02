Lady Mustangs sweep Battle of the 'Berg; Foster streaking

District play is in full swing. Here is a roundup of how local teams fared this week.
LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 3, TERRY 1
ROSENBERG - The Lady Mustangs earned the season sweep of the Battle of the ‘Berg against Terry on Tuesday.
Lamar stays in the fourth seed in District 20-5A at 5-6, 9-10-1.
Terry drops to 0-7, 1-13.
The Lady Mustangs will travel to Randle on Friday at 7:30 p.m. while Terry hosts Foster on March 7.
MISSOURI CITY - Another game and another dominant Foster win.
The Lady Falcons earned their 14th win in a row on Tuesday with an 8-0 win against Marshall.
Lopsided wins have been a constant for the Lady Falcons as Foster has outscored opponents 104-12 this season.
Foster improves to 11-0, 15-4.
The Lady Falcons hope to remain unbeaten in District 20-5A with a win against Kempner on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
FULSHEAR - The Lady Chargers earned their fourth-straight win on Tuesday to stay in the hunt for a district title.
Since its 3-1 loss to Foster on Feb. 15, Fulshear has won its last four matches by a 34-1 margin.
Fulshear ranks second in District 20-5A at 10-1, 12-7.
The Lady Chargers look to remain hot at Willowridge on Friday at 7:15 p.m. Randle plays at Lamar Consolidated
COLUMBIA - Needville fell behind early in a 2-1 loss to Columbia on Monday.
Columbia’s Amberlee Cardwell scored twice in the first half to give the Lady Roughnecks a 2-0 halftime lead.
The Lady Jays rallied in the second half with an Adrianna Franco goal before time ran out.
Needville drops to 8-2, 16-4 and loses the tiebreaker to Columbia for the District 21-4A crown.
Needville will next play at home on Saturday at noon against Sweeny.
