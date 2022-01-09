Lady Longhorns finish strong against Travis

A dominant end to Wednesday’s game from George Ranch sealed a tight win over district rival Travis, 50-42.
The Longhorns shut down the Lady Tiger offense in the final three minutes and did not allow a point.
George Ranch Head Coach Jessica Gaines couldn’t be more pleased by how her team finished the close affair.
“I like that we were able to handle the ball and knock down free throws at the end,” Gaines said. “We have to do a better job rebounding though. It’s the details and the little things we have to do a better job with.”
George Ranch started strong, opening the game on a 7-0 run. Travis rallied back with a 10-3 run to take the lead at the end of the first.
The second quarter was like deja vu for the Longhorns. George Ranch began the quarter on a 9-3 run before letting Travis regain the lead with an 8-0 run to close the quarter.
Kentarah Upchurch and Callie Goodly were instrumental in keeping Travis in the game, combining for 25 of the team’s 42 points.
George Ranch’s offense led by junior Leslie Forun continued the team’s hot start into the second half. However, the Longhorns’ defense clamped on multiple scoring opportunities for the Lady Tigers.
George Ranch went into the final frame with a 37-32 lead.
The struggling Lady Tigers refused to stay down in the fourth quarter and cut the lead to three with 2:58 to go.
After a George Ranch timeout, senior guard Savannah Velazquez put on a show for the audience.
Velazquez played keep-away with Travis defenders and excited the crowd with ankle-breaking moves that put many scrambling Lady Tigers on the hardwood.
Velazquez was also effective from the free-throw line converting seven-of-eight free throws.
The Travis offense was unable to keep up and ultimately saw the game get away from them.
Forun led the Longhorns with 24 points, followed by Velazquez’s 14.
Travis Head Coach Robin Little was proud of her team’s growing effort despite a fourth straight defeat.
“I don’t think they (George Ranch) were expecting us to play that hard but each game we are getting better and I’m glad we are starting to show how we can play,” Little said. “We just got to finish the game like we started it. We have to stop getting down on ourselves and learn to take the goods with the bads and be mentally tough.”
George Ranch advances to 13-7, 3-1 while Travis falls to 5-11, 1-3.
The Lady Tigers remain on the road for a clash with Bush while the Longhorns travel to Fort Bend Austin. Both games are set for 1 p.m. Saturday tip-offs.
