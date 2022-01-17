Lady Jays top Brazosport tri-meet; Brazos boys finishes second at Swamp Strength

The Needville Lady Jays powerlifting team opened the 2022 season with a tri-meet win at Brazosport Thursday.
Needville had 59 points ahead of Brazosport (49) and Galveston Ball (25).
Claire Jetton, Savannah Marin, Mirabella Rouane, Shelby Kaack and Kaitlyn Lowe were in first place in each of their weight classes.
Jetton was first in the girls’ 132-pound division with a total of 520 pounds. She had a 210-pound squat, 110-pound bench press and 200-pound dead lift.
In the 148-pound division, Savannah Marin was first with 480 pounds. She had a 200-pound squat, 80-pound bench press and 200-pound dead lift.
Meirabella Rouane (775) and Samantha Silvas (580) were first and second in the 165-pound class. Rounane posted a 300-pound squat, 175-pound bench press and 300-pound dead lift.
Kaack won the 198-pound class with a total of 715 pounds. She had a 275-pound squat, 170-pound bench press and a 270-pound dead lift.
Lowe was first in the 259-plus division with a total of 660 pounds. She had a 270-pound squat, 115-pound bench press and 275-pound dead lift.
Domminique Blomstrom was second in the girls’ 123-pound class with a total of 395 followed by Elizabeth Carreon (355) in third place.
Adrian Cantu was fourth in 132 with a total of 420 pounds and Maddison Malek was fifth with 375 pounds.
Klaryssa Cortes was fourth in the 259-pound division with 435 pounds.
Swamp Strength
The Brazos High School powerlifting team competed in the Swamp Strength Meet Thursday at Rice Consolidated High School. The Cougar boys were second in the team standings with 43 points behind only host Rice with 47 points. The Cougarettes were third with 36 points, trailing only Rice (44) and Hallettsville (37).
Result from last night’s powerlifting meet at Rice Consolidated. It’s was an awesome night & effort by our Cougars & Cougarettes! Tons of hard work and continued PR’s! Another step in the process! Cougars 2nd place as a teamCougarettes 3rd place as a team@CougarsBrazos pic.twitter.com/aLhogmPi7q— Brazos Cougars Athletics (@CougarsBrazos) January 14, 2022
In the boys meet, Bryan Maldonado, Sergio Martinez, Joey Townsend and Kasey Zientek won their weight division.
Maldonado was first in the boys’ 123-pound division with 850 pounds. He posted a 350-pound squat, 180-pound bench press and 320-pound dead lift.
Martinez had a first-place total of 750 pounds in the 132-pound division. He had a 280-pound squat, 150-pound bench press and 320-pound dead lift.
In the 165-pound division, Townsend was first with 1,290 pounds. He recorded a total of 505-pound squat, 265-pound bench press and 520-pound dead lift.
Kasey Zientek was first in the 220-pound division with a total of 1,365 pounds. He recorded a 585-pound squat, 300-pound bench press and 480-pound dead lift.
In the 148-pound division, Christopher Prado was third with a total of 640 pounds. Gauge McCain was fifth in the 165-pound division with a total of 840.
In the 181-pound division, Samuel Mieth was fourth with a total of 715 pounds. Dayton Prado was fifth in the 198-pound division with 790 total.
Seth Wherry (1,025 pounds) was second and Hayden Minks (955) was third in the 220-pound division.
In the girls meet, Cheyenne Michalsky and Marlena Nunn earned the top spots for Brazos.
Michalsky won the girls’ 220-pound division with 580 pounds. She posted a 225-pound squat, 105-pound bench press and 250-pound dead lift.
Nunn totaled 695 pounds to win the 259-pound plus division. She had a 235-pound squat, 190-pound bench press and 270-pound dead lift.
Lily Bertrand was second in the girls’ 97-pound division with 395 pounds. Jemma Zahrdnik was second in the girls’ 114-pound division with 530 pounds.
Sara Rincon-Morales was second in the 123-pound division with 505 pounds. Jessica Ramos was second in the 148-pound class with 560 pounds.
In the 165-pound division, Michelle Rodriguez was fourth with 425 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.