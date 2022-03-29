Lady Jays overpower Houston Scarborough at home

NEEDVILLE — The Needville Lady Jays soccer team sent its home crowd happy Friday night. with a 6-0 shutout in its bi-district round win against Scarborough.
Friday’s match marked the Lady Jays’ 16th shutout win of the season and gave Head Coach Scott Smithey confidence heading into a tough area round match with Lumberton.
“I’m really excited with how we played tonight,” Smithey said. “It’s tough to get here and we really had an up and down season and we were without three starters tonight. I feel we played out in space better than we have all year.”
The Needville defense smothered any chances for the Lady Spartans as Scarborough could muster only one shot on the goal throughout the 80 minutes.
Lady Jay Arianna Franco wasted little putting her team on the board with a foul kick score from more than 25 yards out.
The long-distance shooting continued to be on-point in the first half. Ariana Hurley would drill a goal to the back of the net from more than 20 yards out.
Mia Guillen piled on the struggling Lady Spartans with her fourth shot on goal finally going through to go up 3-0.
Hurley added one more from far out in the final minute to give the Lady Jays a commanding 4-0 lead at the half.
Smithey credited his team’s performance, citing Friday night as one of the Lady Jays’ best team efforts all season.
“Franco really distributed the ball very nicely today and Hurley kept everyone involved,” Smithey said. “I’m very proud of our defensive line and we were able to shut them out. As long as we do that, we are gonna be good.”
Needville’s Jayleen Aguirre closed the match with two goals in less than three minutes. The first came in the fifth minute and the second came from a penalty kick in the seventh.
Lumberton also easily dispatched its opponents in the bi-district round, defeating Splendora on Thursday, 8-0.
Smithey expects a tough challenge but one his team can pull off.
“Area is going to be really tough with one of the best teams in the area in Lumberton,” Smithey said. “We got our work cut for us but I tell my team every day that we are a championship team. It’s really going to help with tonight’s performance. It boosts our confidence going forward.”
