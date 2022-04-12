Lady Jays earn top spot at 25-4A golf tournament

The Needville girls golf team, Bailey Vasquez, Keely Teykl, Brook Blackard, Haley Tomczak and Cassandra Aragon, pictured with head golf coach Andy Hrncir after the Lady Jays won the District 25-4A golf championship last month
The Needville High School golf team continued its strong tradition of success at the annual district meet last month at the Freeport Golf Course and Rio Colorado Golf Course in Bay City.
The Lady Jays won the District 25-4A team title by nearly 50 strokes over Columbia with a two-day total of 846 strokes. Bailey Vasquez was second overall in the individual standings with a consistent score of 203 from a 101 on Day 1 and a 102 on Day 2.
The Lady Jays’ Keeli Teykl tied for third with Columbia’s Elizabeth Johnson at 206. Teykl (107, 99) was one of three golfers with a score under 100 on Day 2 of the tournament. She also won a playoff with Johnson to earn the bronze outright.
Teammate Brook Blackard was another under 100 at 97, who trailed only district champion Carly Miller of Columbia (93,93—186) for a Day 2 low score.
Hayley Tomczak (113,115) finished tied for eighth with Stafford’s Stacey Amako (99,129) with a score of 228. Cassandra Aragon (135,127) finished 19th overall with a score of 262.
Stafford earned one of the two individual regional qualifiers. The Lady Spartans’ Litzy Ocampo (106,114) was sixth overall with a score of 220 and Sweeny’s Elena Rodriguez (109,114—223) was seventh to earn the other spot.
Stafford had three top 10 finishes including Ocampo, Amako and Savannah George in 10th place at 229 (119, 110).
In the boys’ tournament, the Needville Blue Jays were second with four Top 10 finishes.
Sweeny (784) took the top spot over Needville (819) for the team title. The Bulldogs also had the top individual finishers with Jaden Morrison winning the tournament by six strokes with a score of 182 over teammate Grant Hattaway and Columbia’s Major Marshall in second place at 188.
The top finisher for Needville was Spencer Dale in fourth place with a two-day score of 195. Dale (96, 99) was one of only four boys golfers to keep both rounds under 100 strokes.
Prince Wylie (97,100) was fifth with a total of 197 and Clayton Culp (100,111) was eighth at 211.
Brady Dostal (105,111) tied for 10th place with Sweeny’s Kaden Jammer at 214. Joshua Kasmir (112,116) was tied for 16th place with a score of 228 with Brazosport’s Boston Owens.
Stafford’s top finisher was Jonathan Whalen (234) in 18th place followed by Nya Mack (274) in 26th and Lawell Hoffman (301) in 27th place.
The Region IV-4A tournament will be hosted at the Colony Creek Golf Course in Victoria later this month.
2022 District 25-4A Golf Championships
Boys varsity team results
1. Sweeny—375,409—784; 2. Needville—398,421—819; Columbia—398,447—845; 4. Bay City—498,448—946.
27. Meredith Williams, Bay City..........151,146—297
