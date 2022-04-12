 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school golf

Lady Jays earn top spot at 25-4A golf tournament

  • 0
District champions

The Needville girls golf team, Bailey Vasquez, Keely Teykl, Brook Blackard, Haley Tomczak and Cassandra Aragon, pictured with head golf coach Andy Hrncir after the Lady Jays won the District 25-4A golf championship last month

The Needville High School golf team continued its strong tradition of success at the annual district meet last month at the Freeport Golf Course and Rio Colorado Golf Course in Bay City.

The Lady Jays won the District 25-4A team title by nearly 50 strokes over Columbia with a two-day total of 846 strokes. Bailey Vasquez was second overall in the individual standings with a consistent score of 203 from a 101 on Day 1 and a 102 on Day 2.

The Lady Jays’ Keeli Teykl tied for third with Columbia’s Elizabeth Johnson at 206. Teykl (107, 99) was one of three golfers with a score under 100 on Day 2 of the tournament. She also won a playoff with Johnson to earn the bronze outright.

Teammate Brook Blackard was another under 100 at 97, who trailed only district champion Carly Miller of Columbia (93,93—186) for a Day 2 low score.

Hayley Tomczak (113,115) finished tied for eighth with Stafford’s Stacey Amako (99,129) with a score of 228. Cassandra Aragon (135,127) finished 19th overall with a score of 262.

Stafford earned one of the two individual regional qualifiers. The Lady Spartans’ Litzy Ocampo (106,114) was sixth overall with a score of 220 and Sweeny’s Elena Rodriguez (109,114—223) was seventh to earn the other spot.

Stafford had three top 10 finishes including Ocampo, Amako and Savannah George in 10th place at 229 (119, 110).

In the boys’ tournament, the Needville Blue Jays were second with four Top 10 finishes.

Sweeny (784) took the top spot over Needville (819) for the team title. The Bulldogs also had the top individual finishers with Jaden Morrison winning the tournament by six strokes with a score of 182 over teammate Grant Hattaway and Columbia’s Major Marshall in second place at 188.

The top finisher for Needville was Spencer Dale in fourth place with a two-day score of 195. Dale (96, 99) was one of only four boys golfers to keep both rounds under 100 strokes.

Prince Wylie (97,100) was fifth with a total of 197 and Clayton Culp (100,111) was eighth at 211.

Brady Dostal (105,111) tied for 10th place with Sweeny’s Kaden Jammer at 214. Joshua Kasmir (112,116) was tied for 16th place with a score of 228 with Brazosport’s Boston Owens.

Stafford’s top finisher was Jonathan Whalen (234) in 18th place followed by Nya Mack (274) in 26th and Lawell Hoffman (301) in 27th place.

The Region IV-4A tournament will be hosted at the Colony Creek Golf Course in Victoria later this month.

2022 District 25-4A Golf Championships 

Boys varsity team results 

1. Sweeny—375,409—784; 2. Needville—398,421—819; Columbia—398,447—845; 4. Bay City—498,448—946. 

Boys varsity individual results

1. Jaden Morrison, Sweeny..........84,98—182
2t. Dylan Smith, Sweeny..........90,98—188
2t. Major Marshall, Columbia..........93,95—188
4. Spencer Dale, Needville..........96,99—195
5. Price Wylie, Needville..........97,100—197
6. Grant Hattaway, Sweeny..........99,100—199
7. Cale Newsom, Sweeny..........97,103—200
8. Clayton Culp, Needville..........100,111—211
9. Clint Brown, Columbia..........98,116—214
10t. Kaden Jammer, Sweeny..........104,110—214
10t. Brady Dostal, Needville..........105,111—216
12. Payton Cardwell, Columbia..........95,123—218
13. Ayden Smith, Bay City..........107,113—220
14. Glenn Idhe, Bay City..........123,103—226
15. Hunter Sanderson, Columbia..........114,113—227
16t. Joshua Kasmir, Needville..........112,116—228
16t. Boston Owens, Brazosport..........123,105—228
18. Jonathan Whalen, Stafford..........114,120—234
19. Cody Baxter, Columbia..........112,126—238
20. Kaden Moore, Sweeny..........123,117—240
21. Joel Davalos, Bay City..........131,111—242
22t. Wilson Hardin, Columbia..........132,126—258
22. Jace Dewitt, Bay City..........137,121—258
24. Carlos Meza, Brazosport..........131,130—261
25. Jeremiah Barbree, Brazosport..........142,122—264
26. Nya Mack, Stafford..........144,130—274
27. Lowell Hoffman, Stafford..........154,147—301

Girls varsity team results 

1. Needville—433,413—846; 2. Columbia—458,432—890; 3. Sweeny—474,477—951. 

Girls varsity individual results

1. Carly Miller, Columbia..........93,93—186
2. Bailey Vasquez, Needville..........101,102—203
3t. Keeli Teykl, Needville..........107,99—206
3t. Elizabeth Johnson, Columbia..........100,106—206
5. Brooke Blackard, Needville..........112,97—209
6. litzy ocampo, Stafford..........106,114—220
7. Elena Rodriguez, Sweeny..........109,114—223
8t. stacey amako, Stafford med..........99,129—228
8t. Hayley Tomczak, Needville..........113,115—228
10. savannah george, Stafford..........119,110—229
11. Zuzeth Garcia, Brazosport..........121,110—231
12. Kendal Lockler, Sweeny..........123,114—237
13. Koree Moraw, Columbia..........126,113—239
14. Emily Behan, Sweeny..........111,132—243
15. Jazmin Brooks, Brazosport..........122,122—244
16. Suhana Khondker, Bay City..........131,116—247
17. Gracie Bible, Sweeny..........131,121—252
18. Zoie Medine, Columbia..........139,120—259
19. Cassandra Aragon, Needville..........135,127—262
20. Demye Bellard, Columbia..........135,130—265
21. Cristabel Lopez, Brazosport..........130,138—268
22. Daisy de Carlos, Sweeny..........147,128—275
23. Emilie Kluttz, Sweeny..........138,139—277
24. Kelsie Talasek, Sweeny..........141,137—278
25. Swanner Jaidyn, Columbia..........148,137—285
26. Kaylee Spencer, Bay City..........148,144—292
27. Meredith Williams, Bay City..........151,146—297

Follow Fort Bend Herald sports editor Ryan Dunsmore on Twitter at @duns_more for game updates. Follow the Herald sports department on Twitter at @fbheraldsports, Facebook and Instagram at Fort Bend Herald Sports. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription