Lady Jays earn consolation runner-up honors at Boling’s Lady Bulldogs Varsity Tournament

Boling Tournament
Brought home some hardware this weekend! Shoutout to @countesselliott and @Camryn_Frick for making the All-Tourney team! pic.twitter.com/M1k4aob1kV— Lady Jays Basketball (@ladyjaysbball1) December 4, 2021
The Needville Lady Jays earned the consolation runner-up honors at Boling’s Lady Bulldogs Varsity Tournament on Saturday.
Top Lady Jays included senior forward Camryn Frick and senior guard Countess Elliott who earned all-tournament accolades.
Needville collected wins over Bellville (47-37) and Louise (39-26) during the tournament.
Elliott had 20 points, while Sarah Doggett and Maya Scott combined for 16 points in the win over Bellville.
Elliott scored 14 points and Frick added seven in the win over Louise.
The Lady Jays lost to Tidehaven 33-23 and Santa Fe 45-41. Elliott led Needville scoring with nine points against Tidehaven.
In the game against Santa Fe, Elliott poured in 28 points and Doggett had six points.
The Lady Jays play tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Van Vleck.
East Bernard also went 1-2 in the tournament with a 51-32 win over Ganado. The Brahmarettes lost 56-48 to Palacios and 42-34 to Royal.
Kolache Capital Invitational
The Brazos Cougars started slowly at the Kolache Capital Invitational but finished strong, going 2-3.
The Cougars struggled Thursday against the Mumford Mustangs and lost 82-35.
Brazos stumbled on Friday against Sealy and Jarrell. The Cougars were outscored by a combined score of 113-71.
The Cougars ended the tournament on a high note Saturday with a pair of 44-32 wins against Danbury and Snook.
Brazos goes to 4-4 and plays tonight at 6 p.m. at Fayetteville.
Carlisle-Krueger CCISD Tournament
The Clements Rangers won four straight in the Carlisle-Krueger CCISD Tournament before dropping their final game against Marcus.
The Rangers began tournament play on Thursday, inching out an 86-78 overtime win over Clear Falls.
Later in the day, the Rangers edged out a 52-46 victory against Madison.
The Rangers came back on Friday and defeated Strake Jesuit, 48-37. Clements followed with a close 48-46 Saturday win against Clear Springs.
Clements rounded out the tournament losing 47-43 to Marcus.
The Rangers are now 9-2 and will open district play against Ridge Point. Tipoff is set for noon on Friday.
Gulf Coast Classic
The Marshall Lady Buffalos continued to struggle going 0-4 in the Gulf Coast Classic.
Marshall first lost to Barbers Hill, 57-19, and Klein Forest, 60-13, on Friday. The Lady Buffaloes closed the tournament on Saturday with better losing efforts to Porter, 48-22, and to Brazosport, 40-39.
Marshall is now 0-16 and will play winless Galena Park today at 7 p.m.
Hidalgo Pirate Classic
The Spartans went 1-1 at the Hidalgo Pirate Classic with a win against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo and a loss to Dickinson.
Stafford began with a dominant Friday victory over the Bears. The Spartans easily took care of their opponents, 60-24.
The Spartans couldn’t find a rhythm against Dickinson on Saturday and they lost 89-46.
Stafford is now 4-2 and will play at 5:30 p.m. today against Navasota.
Lady Bronco Classic
The Fort Bend Christian Academy went 2-2 in the Lady Bronco Classic with wins over Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart and Christian HomeSchool Sports Ministries.
The Lady Eagles began on Friday with an 80-29 loss to Houston Christian. Senior Madison Dunn led the Eagles with nine points.
Junior Brooke Mcanulty scored 13 points in FBCA’s victory over Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart. Mcanulty’s performance led to the 36-31 win.
Saturday saw the Lady Eagles lose 41-29 to Lutheran South Academy. Dunn was the only consistent scorer for FBCA, scoring 19. FBCA finished with a 44-38 win over CHSSM. Evyn Carpenter led the team with 11 points.
The 9-4 Lady Eagles play their district opener today at 5:30 p.m. against Emery/Weiner.
Houston Christian Mustang Classic
Fort Bend Christian Academy remains winless this season after a pair of losses at the Houston Christian Mustang Classic.
FBCA began the tournament in a losing effort to TMI-Episcopal on Thursday, 56-40.
The Eagles closed with a 53-52 loss to district opponent Lutheran South Academy.
The Eagles are now 0-8 and have a Jan. 7 rematch against Lutheran South Academy in their district opener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.