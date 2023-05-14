 Skip to main content
Lady Falcons take Game 1; Chargers, Jays down 0-1

SOFTBALL

FOSTER 1, SANTA FE 0

Foster did not need much but took game one of its best-of-three series on Thursday against Santa Fe at Humble High School with only one run on the board.

It took until the top of the seventh, but the Lady Falcons swiped a huge game one victory against the Indians.

Mickayla Tosch became the hero of game one after connecting with a two-out RBI double that brought Madison King home.

Foster pitcher Alina Satcher had a dominant and complete showing against the District 19-5A representative.

In her two-hitter through seven innings, Satcher also struck out eight while walking a pair.

