Lady Falcons take Game 1; Chargers, Jays down 0-1

Foster did not need much but took game one of its best-of-three series on Thursday against Santa Fe at Humble High School with only one run on the board.
It took until the top of the seventh, but the Lady Falcons swiped a huge game one victory against the Indians.
Mickayla Tosch became the hero of game one after connecting with a two-out RBI double that brought Madison King home.
Foster pitcher Alina Satcher had a dominant and complete showing against the District 19-5A representative.
In her two-hitter through seven innings, Satcher also struck out eight while walking a pair.
Foster’s Jessica Reyes had a big night at the plate, going three-for-four with a trio of singles.
Game two of the series took place on Friday; if needed, game three was on Saturday.
All games were played at Humble High School.
The Chargers were shut out for the first time this season in Thursday’s game one of the best-of-three area round series against Crosby at Cypress Park High School.
Fulshear’s high-powered lineup off of a 20-run performance in the bi-district round was limited to a scoreless two-hit night against Crosby’s Keith Kennemer.
Ty Powell earned both hits with two singles.
The Cougars grabbed the early lead after Kade Eudy singled in the first for an RBI to go up 1-0.
Jovanni Saenz added another RBI single in the fourth.
Despite earning the loss, Collin Cobb had a strong night on the mound, going a full seven innings, allowing six hits, two runs, one walk and striking out four.
Game two of the series was Friday, with a potential game three Saturday.
All games were contested at Cypress Park High School.
Needville mustered just two hits in Thursday’s game one 6-0 loss of a best-of-three series against Davenport at Karnes City High School.
Unlike the Lady Jays in their playoff clash against the Wolves, the Blue Jays found themselves in a 0-1 hole.
Camden Babcock and Cade Meuth were the only Blue Jays to register hits. Both came back-to-back in the top of the sixth.
Incredibly, the Blue Jays also struck out once despite the low hit total.
Needville pitcher Ryan Rodriguez went 4.1 innings, allowing six hits, four runs, six walks and recording 6 Ks.
Davenport scored in the second before unloading on a five-run fifth inning to erase any doubt.
Game two occurred at Victoria Riverside Stadium on Friday, with game three also at Victoria on Saturday if needed.
