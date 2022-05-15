Lady Falcons shut out by Santa Fe

#6 High School Softball; Foster Falcons v Milby Buffs; Foster Field; Rosenberg, TX; April 27, 2022; Taormina Photography
The Foster-Santa Fe series game was decided by the slimmest of margins. The Lady Falcons and Lady Indians combined for 20 hits but only three runs.
Unfortunately, none of the runs scored went in favor of Foster. Santa Fe won game one 1-0 and game two 2-0 to usher the Lady Falcons out of the playoffs.
Foster finished the year with a 30-7 record overall.
Santa Fe 2, Foster 0
The Lady Indians needed two extra-base hits to secure a 2-0 win Saturday at Shadow Creek over Foster.
A home run by Makenna Mitchell put Santa Fe up 1-0 in the first inning.
Foster’s first hit, a single by Morgan Gutierrez in the second inning, was erased by a double play.
In the third inning, Madison King collected a lead-off walk and Jordan Tosch dropped down a sacrifice bunt to get King into scoring position, but the next two batters couldn’t get King home.
In the fourth inning, the Lady Falcons had back-to-back batters reach safely with one out. Ella McDowell walked and Gutierrez collected her second hit. An error put both runners in scoring position.
For the second time, a Lady Falcon was stranded in scoring position after a strikeout and a pop-out to first base.
Alina Satcher took over for King midway through the third inning and she didn’t flinch when Santa Fe hit a double in the fourth and had runners on the corners. Satcher ended the threat by fielding a ground ball for an out at first base.
Foster attempted to manufacture a run in the sixth inning after a lead-off single by Ripley Welker. Mickayla Tosch successfully dropped down a bunt to push Welker to second, but the next two batters were retired.
Santa Fe got an insurance run in the sixth inning with a single and a double, but Foster wasn’t going away.
In the seventh inning, the Lady Falcons were able to get the game-tying runs on base with two outs. Naivar and Jordan Tosch reached base, but an infield popup ended the game.
Gutierrez was 2-for-3 at the plate. King allowed one earned run on two hits over 2 1/3 innings and struck out two. Satcher allowed one earned run on four hits over 3 2/3 innings, striking out three and walking one.
Santa Fe 1, Foster 0
The Foster Lady Falcons lost the series opener Friday at Shadow Creek High School in Pearland, 1-0.
The Lady Falcons were on the doorstep to grabbing an early lead in the series opener with Foster loading the bases with one out.
Emily Naivar walked, while Ripley Welker and Mickayla Tosch collected singles.
Foster left three base runners stranded after a fielder’s choice and a strikeout.
M King kept Santa Fe off the board after a two-out triple in the second inning with a strikeout.
Foster got another chance on offense with Mickayla Tosch and Bailey Lechler going back-to-back with singles to open the fourth inning. Tosch was cut down after an error, attempting to get to third base and a strikeout kept the game tied at zero.
Santa Fe scored the winning run without a hit. The lead-off hitter reached on an error and moved all the way to third on an errant throw. A fly ball to center was deep enough to score on a tag up.
Foster was able to get one runner on base over the final two innings, but a Lady Falcons rally did not come.
M King kept Foster in the game, allowing one unearned run on five hits over seven innings, striking out four and walking four. Welker and Mickayla Tosch each collected two hits.
