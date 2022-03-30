Lady Falcons show determination in 6-3 win over Barbers Hill

IOWA COLONY — The Foster girls soccer team set the goal before the season to return to the regional tournament, and the Lady Falcons took one step closer to that mark Tuesday at Freedom Field in Iowa Colony.
Foster defeated Barbers Hill 6-3 in the Region III-5A area playoffs behind its aggressive play on offense and a defensive game plan to bottle up the Lady Eagles' junior Jacie Meredith.
"Making it to the third round for the second consecutive year shows true grit and determination," Foster head coach Sabrina Wilmot said. "They sacrifice a lot, and seeing their continued success makes it all worth it, the hard work they put in day in and day out."
Barbers Hill was able to find more success compared to last year's 4-0 loss to Foster in the same playoff round. Meredith put constant pressure on the Lady Falcons' backline and broke through for two goals.
Foster advances to play Santa Fe in the regional quarterfinals after the Lady Indians defeated Angleton 2-0 on Tuesday.
Foster grabbed the lead three minutes into the contest. A loose ball squirted through Barbers Hill's defense, and freshman Kaleigh Lazenby found sophomore Addie Zebold running wide on her right-wing. Zebold was able to put a clean shot past the keeper.
Junior Hannah Bolin and senior Faith Moulton continued to pepper shots at the Barbers Hill keeper, Ashlynn Bolieu. Dominated by Foster over the first 10 minutes.
Barbers Hill turned the tide by sending long passes toward Meredith with the wind at their back. Over four minutes, Meredith had three dangerous runs on the goal, including one corner earned.
Senior Angelica Bochus orchestrated the Foster offense, and she nearly put Foster up 2-0 with a cross into the box and chip shot inside the penalty area. But Boleiu was able to get her fingertips on each attempt.
Kenadie Avants' shot that sailed just wide of the net in the 34th minute was the first clear scoring chance for Barbers Hill.
In the 34th minute, junior Kaitlyn Walsch was able to get behind the Barbers Hill defense for a one-on-one with the goalie. Bolin didn't miss, and her score made it 2-0 Foster.
Meredith answered with a goal three minutes later. Barbers Hill trailed 2-1.
Bochus made it 3-1 Foster with a minute left in the first half.
The game appeared to be out of hand for Barbers Hill, with Foster taking a 5-1 lead on two goals by junior Kylie Reddell, but the Lady Eagles wouldn't go away.
The Lady Eagles scored two goals in the 71st minute, with Meredith and Kassandra Valdez helping Barbers Hill match the most goals given up by Foster for the 2021-22 season.
"I think that coming back and scoring a goal after being scored showed a ton of maturity," Wilmot said. "We have not been scored on a lot this season, only giving up one goal in our 16 district games, so getting scored on tonight could have affected us negatively. Still, fortunately, they were able to bounce back almost immediately and find the back of the net a few more times, giving us a nice cushion."
Foster closed the door on Barbers Hill with junior Kaylee Ramirez scoring in the 72nd minute.
Avants was given a yellow card in the game's final minute, and Foster goalie Alex Adame exited the game after taking a hard fall to save Barbers Hill's last shot.
Foster had 17 shots on goal to Barbers Hill's six.
Foster (22-3-1) advance to play Santa Fe in the regional quarterfinals, while Barbers Hill ends its season with a 14-7 record overall.
"Going into round three, we have to stay focused," Wilmot said. "We can't get ahead of ourselves. We have to take one game at a time and take care of business each game.
"We have to continue to work hard in practices and not take any team we play lightly. Any team we face is a good team, so we have to go out and play our best every game."
