Lady Falcons secure water polo district title

Before the Foster water polo teams turned their focus to the TISCA Region III championships later this month, the Foster girls secured another district title last week in Clute.
The Lady Falcons defeated Brazoswood 13-5 to secure a district title, while the boys fell to the Buccaneers to finish second in the district standings.
Foster will face the best in the Houston area for the regional tournament before the 50th and final Texas Interscholastic High School Water Polo State Championships.
The state finals will feature 16 boys and 16 girls teams to play on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7 at the University of Houston Campus Rec and Wellness Center Natatorium.
Purple Monkey Tournament Champions
Before the district matches against Brazoswood, the Lady Falcons participated in the Purple Monkey Tournament in Pearland earlier this month.
The Foster girls earned the tournament championship with wins over Clear Brook 22-3, Stratford 17-3, Friendswood 18-2, St. Agnes 14-5 and Bridgeland 9-4.
The Lady Falcons earned five wins in two days.
