Lady Falcons fall to Magnolia 2-1 in the regional semifinals

HUMBLE — The Foster High School girls soccer team did almost everything right on Friday afternoon at Turner Stadium in Humble in the Region III-5A semifinals match against Magnolia. The exception was scoring goals.
Foster lost to Magnolia for the second year in a row in Round 4. The final score was 2-1, a far cry from the 4-0 loss last year.
The loss was a tough pill to swallow for head coach Sabrina Wilmot after Foster's effort against the Lady Bulldogs.
"I am so proud of my team's effort today," Wilmot said. I honestly believe we were the better team; we dominated possession and controlled the majority of the game.
"I think we had excellent opportunities; we just couldn't convert when needed."
The Lady Falcons can hold their head high after going toe-to-toe with Magnolia for 80 minutes, but the Lady Bulldogs' two goals late in the first half carried the day.
Foster got a goal back early in the second half.
A corner kick taken by senior Angelica Bochus was played short to junior Sam Doherty, who swung the ball into the box. The ball was tipped to the ground and onto the foot of Addie Zebold. The sophomore quickly snapped a shot into the net.
Foster trailed 2-1 with 35 minutes left to play in the second half.
Bochus put pressure on the Magnolia defense with free kicks, and junior Kaitlyn Walsh peppered the goalkeeper Taylor Sanderson with long shots. Walsh nearly got into position for headers on crosses from both Bochus and Doherty, but the Magnolia defense didn't make it easy.
Magnolia's first goal came off a corner kick that Foster failed to clear in the 24th minute. Madeline Ellis scored for the Lady Bulldogs before teammate Laney Gonzales scored on a 20-yard strike from the keeper's left to the far post in the 34th minute.
The Lady Falcons also created chances in the first half against Magnolia with multiple shots on goal but couldn't find a score.
"I think the physicality of Magnolia made us rush some of the shots had," Wilmot said. "They were pressuring us pretty hard, so their presence affected our shots."
Walsh nearly made the game 1-1 in the 31st minute with a stellar run around multiple defenders for a 20-yard shot on goal. She added another shot off the crossbar four minutes later.
Foster finished the year with a 23-4-1 record overall. The five seniors finished their Lady Falcons' career with four district titles and seven playoff victories under coach Wilmot.
"This senior group has really been a special one; they have molded this program into what it is today," Wilmot said. "They left a legacy at Foster, and I am super blessed that I could share all of the success they have achieved these past four years."
