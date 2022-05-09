Lady Falcons earn water polo state bronze

There were plenty of smiles and tears after Saturday’s water polo action at the University of Houston Natatorium. The Foster High School girls' team secured third place at the 2022 TISCA state water polo championships.
“Getting a banner at the last TISCA State Water Polo Championship, and the tournament being held in Houston was a special experience for our team,” Foster head coach Kassy Parker said.
But in the end, the Lady Falcons were left wanting more.
Foster dominated games against Jersey Village, 21-6, and Bridgeland 11-3. But matches against Denton Guyer (15-13) and Southlake Carroll (13-9) defined the Lady Falcons’ run.
The loss to the Dragons was marked by a major penalty to senior Miranda Miller in the second period. The first-team all-state player was unable to play the final two periods for a kicking infraction, which completely swung the momentum of the game.
“That call potentially changed the outcome of the semi-final game, and thus our chance at competing in finals,” Parker said. “Southlake Carroll is a strong team, and it was going to be a fight to advance regardless of that call though.”
Southlake Carroll lost to Flower Mound 5-4 in the girls' state finals.
The Lady Falcons secured third place with a run-away victory over Cy-Fair Bridgeland. Foster led 3-1 at halftime with goals from juniors Lola Trujillo and Dalia Kohn.
Kohn scored on three penalty shots in the third-place match and helped Foster jump out to a 9-2 lead entering the fourth period.
Trujillo and freshman Diadem Anene added scores for Foster.
The highlight of the match came from Trujillo, who scored from the Lady Falcons’ defensive end after Bridgeland played up to add another attacker earlier in the fourth period.
In the Southlake Carroll game, despite being down a player, Foster trailed 10-9 with six minutes left in the match after a penalty shot from Kohn.
But Southlake Carroll pulled away with three more goals down the stretch.
Foster beat a Guyer team that included senior Riley Chapple, who is committed to playing water polo at the University of Michigan.
In the contest against Jersey Village, Foster led 9-1 with goals from Kohn (2), Trujillo (3), freshman Kinley Niles (3) and Miller. Senior Suzie Cook, Kohn (2) and Trujillo added four more goals to lead 13-3 at halftime.
Niles (2), Kohn (2), Trujillo (2), Cook and Miller rounded out the scoring in the final two periods.
State honors
Foster senior Miranda Miller and junior Lola Trujillo were named to the first-team all-state team.
Miller and Suzie Cook were the Lady Falcons’ only seniors on the roster.
The duo meant a lot to coach Parker, who is in her second season in charge of the Lady Falcons.
“I love all of my athletes, but the seniors this year will be greatly missed,” Parker said. “Miranda and Suzie are both talented and charismatic, and they were integral members of our team.”
Freshman Kinley Niles and junior Dalia Kohn were named an all-state honorable mention.
UIL next year
The 2022 TISCA state water polo championships was the 50th and final state tournament hosted by the coaches. In the fall, water polo will have its first UIL season.
UIL water polo will have only a 6A classification for the 2022-23 and the 2023-24 seasons. Foster will be in District 20-6A with George Ranch, Randle, Lamar Consolidated and Terry. Fort Bend ISD will also start water polo, split into two districts: 18-6A with Austin, Bush, Clements, Travis and Kempner, and 19-6A with Dulles, Elkins, Hightower, Ridge Point, Marshall and Willowridge. The move into UIL status is an exciting new adventure for the experienced Foster team.
Coach Parker wanted to make note of the hard work of the coaches behind the move to UIL including former Foster head coach Scott Slay.
“A lot of people worked for a very long time to get water polo adopted by the UIL,” Parker said. “It’s an exciting time for the sport. The turnaround from the TISCA season to the UIL season is quick, but motivating for our returners.”
