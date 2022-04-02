Lady Falcons earn a rematch with Magnolia after Santa Fe shutout

Foster returned to Alvin ISD’s Freedom Field on Friday, seeking back-to-back playoff wins and a ticket to the regional tournament.
The Lady Falcons shutout Santa Fe 2-0 to advance to Round 4 for the second year in row.
“Being back in the regional tournament is very exciting especially because we didn’t get to really experience the ‘tourney experience’ last season due to (COVID-19), Foster head coach Sabrina Wilmot said. “We have had this goal set all season long so seeing it come to fruition is really rewarding.
“We want to celebrate now and get back to work on Monday, because we really want to make it further than we did last season.”
Both of Foster’s goals came in the second half when the Lady Falcons settled in and kept possession.
Wilmot noted the team started to play more of their style in the final 40 minutes.
“We put pressure on them and we’re able to score,” Wilmot said.
The first goal came from off an assist from Hannah Bolin to Kaitlyn Walsh.
Foster was able to breathe easier after a second goal by Faith Moulton, who was assisted by Addie Zebold.
The Lady Falcons’ back line, Ashley Bell, Kaleigh Lazenby, Jade Cheramie and Sam Doherty, earned the program’s 19th shutout of the season.
“The girls played an amazing defensive game,” Wilmot said. “They shut down their forward.”
Foster (23-3-1) advances to a rematch with Magnolia at the regional tournament Friday. The game will take place at 11 a.m. at Humble ISD’s Turner Stadium.
Magnolia (22-1-2) defeated Porter (4-0), Pflugerville Weiss (1-1, 6-4 PKs) and Kingwood Park (4-0) to reach Round 4. The Lady Bulldogs beat Foster in Round 4, 4-0, last year at Cy-Falls High School.
