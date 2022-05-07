Lady Falcons dethrones Barbers Hill to advance to round 3

PEARLAND — Friday's Region III-5A area playoff game had everything. There was a weather delay, a blackout, a candle lighting ceremony, a controversial call and a walk-off win.
Most importantly, Foster head coach Keely Shuler got her birthday wish.
The Foster Lady Falcons knocked off the reigning 5A state champions Barbers Hill 2-1 in eight innings at Pearland Dawson High School.
"This was the birthday wish I wanted, and it was a great birthday," Shuler said with a smile.
"My birthday wish was getting past this round," Shuler said. "Barbers Hill is a great program; they always are. It was a hell of a game from both teams."
Foster (31-5) advances to play Santa Fe in round three after the Lady Indians defeated Fulshear 4-1 in Alvin.
"(Tonight) means a lot," Shuler said. "We said from the beginning: It's about showing up and playing Foster softball.
"Everybody played a part, whether it was pitching, the bullpen was ready to go in if needed, the dugout being loud and encouraging every player, outfield made some (spectacular) plays and the all-around effort from everyone."
Barbers Hill wasted no time putting pressure on Foster pitcher Madison King in the opening frame. Brookelyn Livanec and Estela Garza opened the contest with singles.
King stranded both runners in scoring position with one out.
Foster had a runner reach base in the first two innings, but the Lady Falcons could not move them off first base.
King had to escape another rally in the third inning. Barbers Hill collected a single and a walk to open the frame before the Lady Falcons' hurler retired the next three batters.
The Foster offense was in business in the fourth inning. Ella McDowell smacked a double to right field, and Mickayla Tosch reached on an infield single. King dropped down a bunt, fielded by first-baseman Harper Gonzalez. The Lady Eagles' fielder attempted to get McDowell advancing to third base. All three runners were safe.
Morgan Gutierrez lifted a fly ball to left field, deep enough to allow McDowell to score, except McDowell was ruled to have left early and called out.
The bizarre night that feature a lengthy weather delay, added another chapter in the sixth inning with Mickayla Tosch at bat.
Tosch had a 2-2 count with one out and McDowell at first base when the stadium lights went out.
The entire stadium was pitch black outside of the glow of the orange and red lights on the Dawson scoreboard.
Barbers Hill huddled under the light of the scoreboard while the Lady Falcons quickly sought out a lighter.
The Foster team needed to light a prayer candle with had coach Shuler's face on it, a birthday gift from Morgan Gutierrez.
Coach Shuler was celebrating her 31st birthday with plenty of jokes, and she made sure to bring cupcakes for the entire team after the game.
"It was my birthday, and the girls know I love my birthday; I'm getting older," Shuler said.
The Lady Falcons erupted with joy when they could light the cable, but Foster quickly had to switch its focus back to the game after roughly a 15-minute delay.
Tosch walked to put the winning run at second base with one out. Barbers Hill pitcher Hailey Nutter didn't flinch, getting the next two batters out to send the game to the seventh inning.
The game entered extra innings with a quiet seventh frame.
Barbers Hill started the extra inning with a bang. Livanec hit the second pitch she saw to the wall for a leadoff double.
A flyout moved her to third base with one out before an error put runners on the corners. Pinch-hitter KateLynn Cooper blooped in a single to put the game's first run on the board.
King limited the damage to one run by retiring the next two batters with fly balls.
Foster had watched Angleton rally and walk off with a win against the Lady Falcons in extra innings two weeks ago for the District 24-5A title. Friday night, the Lady Falcons followed the same script against the reigning state champions.
"This team has overcome so much adversity," Shuler said. "From the lights going off, it hailing and raining at the beginning of the game to everything they could throw at us. We just kept fighting back and didn't give up."
Senior Ripley Welker fired up the Lady Falcons bench after a leadoff single. She moved to second on a wild pitch.
Tosch ripped a single to left field, which was enough to send Welker around third base to score. Left fielder Livanec misplayed the ball, allowing it to roll to the wall. Tosch raced to third base and scored two pitches later on a wild pitch.
King allowed one earned run on eight hits over eight innings, striking out three and walking two. Nutter allowed two unearned runs on five hits over 7 1/3 innings, striking out eight and walking two.
Barbers Hill finishes with a 27-7 record overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.