Lady Falcons advance to second round

Only minutes after defeating Houston’s Carnegie Vanguard in three straight sets on Tuesday, Foster Falcons volleyball players posed behind a oversized sign proclaiming themselves 2022 Bi-District champions.

That they had the sign ready to go is no surprise.

The Lady Falcons were expected to win the game.

And they did so easily, defeating Vanguard in the first round of the playoffs 25-10, 25-12, 25-12 at Foster gymnasium.

The victory boosts the Lady Falcons’ season record to 28 wins and 11 loses and District 20-5A record to 12-2.

“We were obviously hoping to make it to the second round,” head coach Morgan Hunter said after the game.

“We had two losses last week, to Fulshear on Tuesday and to Columbus on Friday and we were ready for a win, hungry for a win, and we needed a win.”

