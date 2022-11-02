Lady Falcons advance to second round

Only minutes after defeating Houston’s Carnegie Vanguard in three straight sets on Tuesday, Foster Falcons volleyball players posed behind a oversized sign proclaiming themselves 2022 Bi-District champions.
That they had the sign ready to go is no surprise.
The Lady Falcons were expected to win the game.
And they did so easily, defeating Vanguard in the first round of the playoffs 25-10, 25-12, 25-12 at Foster gymnasium.
The victory boosts the Lady Falcons’ season record to 28 wins and 11 loses and District 20-5A record to 12-2.
“We were obviously hoping to make it to the second round,” head coach Morgan Hunter said after the game.
“We had two losses last week, to Fulshear on Tuesday and to Columbus on Friday and we were ready for a win, hungry for a win, and we needed a win.”
She said the team worked hard all week to be ready for Tuesday’s game and will continue to practice hard prior to the Area contest against Barbers Hill.
This is Hunter’s eighth year at Foster.
The Lady Falcons’ serves, blocks and kills overwhelmed Vanguard from the start of the best-of-three match.
Junior Eden Fairfield, the team’s libero — defensive specialist — put the first six points on the board for the Falcons before Vanguard got a chance to serve.
Junior Brinleigh Davis, standing 5-feet, 9-inches, and junior Jackie Onyechi, standing 5-feet, 10-inches, added additional points to the total with their blocks and kills.
Senior Chloe Howard’s serves added another three points and Onyechi’s serves made it an 18-3 game.
Davis, Fairfield and Bailey Lechler also contributed as servers.
Blocks by junior Skyla Riedel, sophomore Brooke Barnes, sophomore Kate Henderson, junior Elise Bristol and freshman Emerson Lechler contributed to the Lady Falcon’s first-game victory.
Powerful and hard to return kills by Onyechi, Riedel and Barnes proved too much for the Lady Rhinos.
The Lady Falcons employed a lot of deception and sleight of hand throughout the game. For instance, the ball would appear to be set for one player, who went up for a kill shot, only to be actually hit by another Lady Falcon.
The deception confused the Lady Rhinos on more than one occasion.
The Lady Falcons leaped out to a 4-0 start in game 2 on serves by Fairfield and good defensive efforts by her teammates already mentioned.
Vanguard narrowed the score to 5-4 at one point but that was the closest they would come to overtaking Foster in game two.
The Lady Falcons slowly extended their lead to 20-8 before the Lady Rhinos started putting points on the board.
Still, those points came too late and the Lady Falcons cruised to a win in game two.
Foster jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the opening minutes of game three and kept a comfortable 6-8 point lead until the end.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.