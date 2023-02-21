Lady Chargers take gold

AUSTIN — The Fulshear High School swimming team earned some hardware.
The Chargers’ girls’ 200 freestyle relay — Avery Dillon, Ellie Paisley, Emma Nowotny and Kailey Kennedy — took home the biggest prize of all, turning in a time of 1:37.74 in the final to earn the state championship at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin on Saturday.
“Our girls 200 free relay finished third the past two years, and we’ve been hungry to climb to the top of the podium,” Fulshear coach Matt Tomas said. “That relay was one of our biggest motivators in practice this year. The girls did not want bronze again, and they swam an incredible race, winning by .1 (seconds).”
Fulshear’s girls finished fourth overall in state with 146 points. Cedar Park took home the girls’ team title with 194 points, while Frisco Reedy placed second and Magnolia third.
Foster’s girls placed 17th with 58 points.
Dillon placed third in the girls’ 200 freestyle with a time of 1:51.64. Kailey Kennedy turned in a third-place showing in the girls’ 50 freestyle, finishing in 23.22.
Kennedy finished third in the girls’ 100 breaststroke, recording a time of 1:05.62.
Foster’s Karleigh Niles placed sixth in the girls’ one meter dive, scoring a 371.80. Lucas Lovejoy’s Maria Faoro won her second-straight state title with a point total of 471.25.
Niles’ teammate Elijah Baker placed ninth in the boys’ one meter dive for the Falcons, notching a 312.90.
Dillon earned the silver medal in the girls’ 500 freestyle with a time of 4:58.83.
Foster’s boys’ 200 freestyle relay team of Benjamin Schwank, Tanner McKay, Kyle Den Herder and Caedmon Doherty placed third in 1:26.09.
Fulshear’s girls’ 400 freestyle relay team of Kennedy, Emma Nowotny, Ellie Paisley and Dillon took home bronze with a time of 3:34.20.
George Ranch’s Lille Sczech finished 13th in the girls’ 100 breaststroke in 1:04.28 in the 6A meet, while Emily Ford placed 15th in the girls’ 100 yard breaststroke, finishing in 1:04.81.
Randle’s Ethan Esparza made history for the Lions as the first swimmer in school history to compete at the state meet. Esparza placed 20th in the boys’ 100 backstroke with a time of 55.19.
The Foster boys amassed 72 points to finish 14th in state, while Fulshear placed 19th with 41 points.
“The boys’ team went from sitting at home for the state meet to bringing all three relays and four individuals to Austin,” Tomas said. “As a team they stepped up to earn a top 20 finish. I’m proud of what they’ve accomplished this year — winning district, taking all their relays to state, and improving so much in one season.
“They bought in to the team culture and had the best season in school history.”
Georgetown won the boys’ title with 200 points, while Frisco Wakeland placed second and Friendswood third.
