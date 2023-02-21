 Skip to main content
Lady Chargers take gold

Ellie Paisley, Avery Dillon, Kailey Kennedy and Emma Nowotny celebrate their gold-medal performance in the girls 200-yard freestyle relay on Saturday in Austin.

 Herald Photo by Sam Scinta

AUSTIN — The Fulshear High School swimming team earned some hardware.

The Chargers’ girls’ 200 freestyle relay — Avery Dillon, Ellie Paisley, Emma Nowotny and Kailey Kennedy — took home the biggest prize of all, turning in a time of 1:37.74 in the final to earn the state championship at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin on Saturday.

“Our girls 200 free relay finished third the past two years, and we’ve been hungry to climb to the top of the podium,” Fulshear coach Matt Tomas said. “That relay was one of our biggest motivators in practice this year. The girls did not want bronze again, and they swam an incredible race, winning by .1 (seconds).”

Fulshear’s girls finished fourth overall in state with 146 points. Cedar Park took home the girls’ team title with 194 points, while Frisco Reedy placed second and Magnolia third.

Foster’s girls placed 17th with 58 points.

Dillon placed third in the girls’ 200 freestyle with a time of 1:51.64. Kailey Kennedy turned in a third-place showing in the girls’ 50 freestyle, finishing in 23.22.

Kennedy finished third in the girls’ 100 breaststroke, recording a time of 1:05.62.

