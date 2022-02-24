Lady Buffs host softball round robin

The Fort Bend Marshall Lady Buffs are hosting softball round robin this weekend. 11 teams will play at least three games in Missouri City on Thursday, Friday and Saturday: Fort Bend Marshall, Fort Bend Bush, Hitchcock, Katy Jordan, La Maqure, Houston Heights, South Houston, Stafford, Spring Westfield, Houston Westside, Wharton and Fort Bend Willowridge.
2022 Lady Buffs Softball Round Robin
All games at Marshall High School
Thursday, Feb. 24
8 a.m. — Hitchcock vs. Westfield
10:00 a.m. — Hitchcock vs. Westside
12:00 p.m. — South Houston vs. Westfield
2 p.m. — Westfield vs. La Marque
4 p.m. — Willowridge vs. Wharton
6 p.m. — La Marque vs. Bush
Friday, Feb. 25
8 a.m. — Willowridge vs. Jordan
10 a.m. — South Houston vs. Heights
12 p.m. — Jordan vs. Westside
2 p.m. — Hitchcock vs. Stafford
4 p.m. — Jordan vs. Heights
6 p.m. — Stafford vs. Westside
Saturday, Feb. 26
8 a.m. — Stafford vs. Willowridge
10 a.m. — Stafford vs. Bush
12 p.m. — Heights vs. Wharton
2 p.m. — Wharton vs. Bush
4 p.m. — South Houston vs. La Marque
