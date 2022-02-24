 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school softball

Lady Buffs host softball round robin

  • 0
2022 Lady Buffs Softball Round Robin

2022 Lady Buffs Softball Round Robin 

 

 Eric Hood

The Fort Bend Marshall Lady Buffs are hosting softball round robin this weekend. 11 teams will play at least three games in Missouri City on Thursday, Friday and Saturday: Fort Bend Marshall, Fort Bend Bush, Hitchcock, Katy Jordan, La Maqure, Houston Heights, South Houston, Stafford, Spring Westfield, Houston Westside, Wharton and Fort Bend Willowridge.

2022 Lady Buffs Softball Round Robin 

All games at Marshall High School

Thursday, Feb. 24  

8 a.m. — Hitchcock vs. Westfield  

10:00 a.m. — Hitchcock vs. Westside

12:00 p.m. — South Houston vs. Westfield

2 p.m. — Westfield vs. La Marque

4 p.m. — Willowridge vs. Wharton

6 p.m. — La Marque vs. Bush

Friday, Feb. 25

8 a.m. — Willowridge vs. Jordan  

10 a.m. — South Houston vs. Heights

12 p.m. — Jordan vs. Westside  

2 p.m. — Hitchcock vs. Stafford  

4 p.m. — Jordan vs. Heights

6 p.m. — Stafford vs. Westside  

Saturday, Feb. 26

8 a.m. — Stafford vs. Willowridge

10 a.m. — Stafford vs. Bush 

12 p.m. — Heights vs. Wharton

2 p.m. — Wharton vs. Bush 

4 p.m. — South Houston vs. La Marque

Follow Fort Bend Herald sports editor Ryan Dunsmore on Twitter at @duns_more for game updates. Follow the Herald sports department on Twitter at @fbheraldsports, Facebook and Instagram at Fort Bend Herald Sports. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription