Kroll’s calling it quits

Charlie and Susan Euton enjoy one of the last remaining days Kroll’s Marine will be open. The store will be closing after more than 50 years in operation.

 Herald Photo By Nick Irene

ROSENBERG — For 50-plus years, Kroll’s Marine has been a staple of the Rosenberg community at 2409 Ave. M. But shortly the business will only be fond memories.

The supply chain crisis and health issues were the reasons given by owners Susan and Charlie Euton on why the store business will be no more in a short while.

“COVID started it and we had two boat lines with us, one was Alweld which had been with us since the ‘80s and Alweld decided they couldn’t satisfy all of their dealers,” Susan said. “They would sell to their top-tier dealers. That cut us out of receiving. Last year, they gave us five boats and this year, they didn’t send a price list.”

The other boating line partner was Alumacraft Boat Co. which decided to close its Arkansas plant and discontinued welded boats — much of Kroll’s inventory.

“If you can’t sell boats, that makes the boating business rather unprofitable,” Susan said.

The Eutons’ attachment to the store goes further than just business.

As a teenager, Charlie was brought in from Refugio to work at Kroll’s when Susan’s father ran the store.

