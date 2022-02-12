Knights win emotional scuffle with Travis

SUGAR LAND - Travis did not quit but was overmatched by Elkins 56-36 in an emotional and heated battle Friday night.
The two District 20-6A rivals showed no love for each other as both sides played physical and chippy down the stretch.
Elkins’ lead scorer Chris Johnson was a victim of high emotions resulting in his ejection in the game. The Knights also had four technical fouls due to arguments with referees and Travis players.
Head Coach Albert Thomas felt the heat was too hot and thought it was best for his Knights to go straight to the locker room after the game to avoid any further confrontations.
“You want to play with emotion but not be emotional and we were too emotional,” Thomas said. “The emotion of the moment got too big for us. We can’t do that in playoff games.
“I didn’t want our players coming into contact with them and something unfortunate to happen. I have great respect for Travis and didn’t want anything to pop off.”
Travis Head Coach Craig Brownson believed the smack-talking distracted his team from executing a consistent offense.
“We just didn’t play with each other and got worried about the other stuff going on and that’s not who we are,” Brownson said. “I thought our guys let the talking get to him. It’s hard sometimes for it not to but it’s a life lesson and you got to be able to handle it.”
Johnson was dominant before his exit early in the third quarter. Johnson still was Elkins’ highest scorer with 15 points as the Knights began on a 30-8 start deep into the second quarter.
A buzzer-beating three from Zach Martinez before the half led way to a 19-12 run in the third quarter in the Tigers’ favor.
The Tigers cut a once 22-point deficit into nine in the fourth quarter, however, the Knights closed on a 12-1 run to remain undefeated in the District 20-6A.
Adrian Martinez led the Tigers in scoring with nine points.
Elkins is now 28-5, 13-0 and prepares for their regular-season finale on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Austin.
“I’m proud of those youngsters in our sophomore guards and I think that’ll bode well for us,” Thomas said. “Our defense was outstanding and especially at the end. We allowed nine points a quarter and if you play like that you can beat anyone.”
Travis slides to 19-13, 8-5, but the Tigers secured a playoff spot ahead of the game against Ridge Point next Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Panthers beat Bush to help the Travis secure its 14th consecutive playoff berth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.