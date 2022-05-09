Knights fall in battle with No. 2 Tompkins

The Elkins baseball team had the unenviable task of facing the No. 2 team in Texas in the opening round of the Region III-6A bi-district playoffs. The Knights were able to push Tompkins, but in the end, the Falcons earned the series win in two games at Cy-Ridge High School in Houston.
Tompkins won game one 12-0 and game two 5-2.
In the opener, Elkins kept the game close for five innings, trailing 3-0 before the Falcons scored nine runs over the final two frames.
Elkins had six hits including two from lead-off hitter Braylon Payne.
Adam Wade (5.2 IP) allowed six earned runs on four hits while striking out seven and walking four. Sean Khokar (1 IP) and Seth Spies (0.1 IP) closed out the game.
David Martin was able to get a runner to second base in the third inning with a single and stolen base.
The Knights loaded the bases in the seventh with a single to by Jacob Binder and Wade along with a walk to Kobe Beaudoin. Tompkins escaped after a pop-out by Spies and a line out by Martin.
In game two, Elkins led for the first four innings before a four-run frame by Tompkins put the Falcons up for good.
Braylon Payne opened the game by reaching on an error and he moved to second on a Logan Abadie single. Payne stole third and score on a sacrifice fly by Jacob Binder.
Elkins loaded the bases in the fourth inning with singles by Binder and Adam Wade with a walk to David Martin. But a hard line drive right to the first baseman sent the game to the bottom of the fourth.
The Knights had the game-tying run at bat in the seventh inning, down 5-1. Luke Dickson, Martin and Payne walked to load the bases with one out. Braden Molfetto plated one run with an infield single, but the series ended on a 4-6-3 double play.
Logan Abadie (5.1 IP) allowed five earned runs on six hits, striking out three and walking six. Seth Spies scattered two hits over 2/3 innings in relief.
Elkins finished with a 19-11-1 record overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.