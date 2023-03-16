RICHMOND - The Lady Chargers routed the Lady Lions on Tuesday in five innings.
The combo pitching of Alanna Routt and Blayre Meadows allowed just two hits and struck out nine in the five-inning mercy.
Ryan Stratman and Routt led with two RBIs, followed by single RBIs from Camryn Dickey, Ava Galaviz, Arissa Zajac and Sydnee Failla.
Randle’s lone run came from a sacrifice RBI by Kirra Washington.
Fulshear is now 4-0, 16-7, while Randle falls to 0-3, 4-9.
NEEDVILLE - The Lady Jays remained unbeaten in District 21-4A with a 4-1 victory over El Campo on Tuesday.
Needville did not waste time scoring as C Kovarcik earned an RBI off a sacrifice groundout.
After El Campo tied the game in the third, Annabelle Hummbird regained the lead for the Lady Jays with her RBI double in the bottom half of the inning.
Needville put the finishing touches on its fourth-straight win with Amron Elliot scoring off an error and Kovarcik’s second RBI.
The Lady Jays fell 6-1 to Weimar on Wednesday.
Needville sits at 4-0 in district and 15-8 overall.
MISSOURI CITY - The Lady Falcons earned their sixth consecutive win with a 16-0 Tuesday night win over Marshall.
Tuesday marks the second-straight game with the Lady Falcons prematurely finishing a game due to the 15-run mercy rule.
The Lady Falcons played at Kempner on Wednesday and will host Terry on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
RICHMOND - Braelyn Daniels’s single RBI in the first was the only run needed to hand Travis its first district loss on Tuesday night.
The Lady Tigers outhit the Lady Panthers 4-3.
Pitcher Ariel Kowalewski had a complete performance going two-for-three at the plate with eight strikeouts in seven innings on the mound.
Travis falls to 6-1, 7-6.
The Lady Tigers’ next battle is at Bush on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
SUGAR LAND - The Longhorns won via forfeit against Dulles on Monday.
George Ranch is now 5-2, 9-6-1 and will play Tuesday against Elkins.
First pitch at George Ranch is set for 6 p.m.
