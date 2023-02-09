King is Queen

The Lady Lions are one win away from advancing to the playoffs in their first UIL season after dominating Terry on Tuesday.
Randle Head Coach Christy Westbrooks believes her team is playing as well as ever amid its three-game winning streak.
During the streak, the Lady Lions have outscored their opponents 184-81.
“I think our last loss hit home and was a really good lesson,” Westbrooks said. “In a way, I’m kind of glad that it happened so we could get in front of some things that some teams need to address, like not taking things lightly and competing harder. Now they have a locked-in mindset.”
Lauren Burns led Randle with 14 points, followed by Jaziel King’s 13.
Other Lady Lions to score included Madison Thompson (10), Ifemena Nwora (10), Jalissa King (4), Mikayla Thompson (4), Gabby Ellis (3) and N’Tai Teague (2).
Kailyn Williams, Aleena Perez and Peighton Harris led Terry’s scoring with four points each.
Sierra Perez scored three points; Angelique Mwamba scored two; Malasha Andrews scored two and Reginae Johnson scored two.
Randle is now 7-7, 19-14.
Terry misses the playoffs for the seventh-straight season.
Randle will meet Kempner in a tiebreaker game later this week.
KEMPNER 57, LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 32
With Kempner’s win, the Lady Cougars set themselves up for a play-in game with Randle for the fourth and final playoff spot in District 20-5A.
Kempner improves to 7-7, 10-17, snapping its three-game skid.
Meanwhile, the Lady Mustangs conclude their regular season at 4-10, 7-25.
Lamar misses the postseason for the second-straight year.
The Longhorns ended their season with a valiant losing effort against playoff-bound Elkins on Tuesday night.
George Ranch finishes at 7-9, 17-18.
This year is the first since the 2013-14 postseason not to include George Ranch.
The Lady Jays’ season ended on Tuesday with their 17th loss in a row in a tough defeat to Bellville.
Bellville wasted little time getting a big lead over Needville as the Brahmanettes led 30-12 at halftime.
The Lady Jays end the 2022-23 season at 0-12, 3-24.
Needville has missed the playoffs every year since the 2016-17 season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.