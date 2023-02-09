 Skip to main content
King is Queen

RANDLE 62, TERRY 21

The Lady Lions are one win away from advancing to the playoffs in their first UIL season after dominating Terry on Tuesday.

Randle Head Coach Christy Westbrooks believes her team is playing as well as ever amid its three-game winning streak.

During the streak, the Lady Lions have outscored their opponents 184-81.

“I think our last loss hit home and was a really good lesson,” Westbrooks said. “In a way, I’m kind of glad that it happened so we could get in front of some things that some teams need to address, like not taking things lightly and competing harder. Now they have a locked-in mindset.”

Lauren Burns led Randle with 14 points, followed by Jaziel King’s 13.

Other Lady Lions to score included Madison Thompson (10), Ifemena Nwora (10), Jalissa King (4), Mikayla Thompson (4), Gabby Ellis (3) and N’Tai Teague (2).

