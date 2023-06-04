King is Queen

RICHMOND — Building a program from scratch is no easy task, but the coaches at Randle Athletics have wasted no time making a name for themselves within their respective districts.
Leading the charge is Campus Coordinator and Head Football Coach Brian Randle, who commended all the coaches and athletes for rising to the occasion in their inaugural UIL-sanctioned season.
Despite being outnumbered and outmatched in many games, the Lions and Lady Lions prioritized giving their young players a taste of varsity competition, valuing growth over final scores.
“The most important thing is time, and our coaches dedicated the proper amount of time for success,” Randle said. “Competing in 5A without seniors is challenging. It’s even more challenging for smaller schools facing opponents with 1,000 more students.”
Instead of focusing on wins and losses, Randle emphasized the team’s growth in their first UIL season.
“Our kids have put tremendous effort into their development, which is what matters most to us,” Randle said. “Success is measured by growth from day one to now. The wins will come, and we’ll be successful here for a long time, but it will take some time.”
One of the most surprising accomplishments was the Lady Lions basketball team becoming the first Randle team to qualify for the postseason and win a playoff game.
Under the guidance of Head Coach Cristy Westbrooks, the squad finished the season as the No. 4 seed in District 20-5A, with an 8-7 district record and a 21-15 overall record.
Although the Lady Lions triumphed over Sterling in the bi-district round (45-39), they were ultimately eliminated by La Porte in the area round (57-30). Randle credited Coach Westbrooks for her instant success and the team’s smooth adjustment to her coaching.
Players like Jaziel King, Ifemena Nwora, Jalissa Kings, and Lauren Burns were catalysts for the unforgettable season.
“Our girls competed exceptionally well,” Randle said. “Our ladies’ basketball team is full of life, and they are a remarkable group of students.”
The Lions football team also surprised many during the 2022 season, remaining in the playoff hunt until the final week.
Led by quarterback Leo Garza, who threw for nearly 2,000 yards and 23 touchdowns, the team showcased a high-scoring offense.
Randle’s squad averaged nearly 28 points per game, making them the third-highest scoring offense in the district.
Garza had a talented and athletic receiving corps, including Cortney Brown, DeMeco Harvey, and Jaxon Montelongo. Brown led the team with 674 yards and seven scores.
The Lions finished the season 4-6 overall, missing a playoff spot by just one game.
In the season finale against Huntsville, the Lions were defeated 28-17 after holding a 17-point halftime lead.
Randle expressed confidence in the new senior leadership, stating that the team intends to make the playoffs next year and avoid repeating past mistakes.
Another notable achievement came from Sean Smith, who became the first Lion track star to represent Randle High at the state track meet in Austin in May.
Smith, a junior Olympian, secured the area crown with a time of 48.40 seconds, qualifying for the state competition with a time of 49.31 seconds in the regionals.
Although he didn’t medal, Smith finished sixth in the boys’ state 400-meter race with a time of 49.35 seconds at the University of Texas in Austin on May 12.
Coach Randle mentioned that Smith’s speed and toughness make him a candidate for starting positions in football as a running back, cornerback, and safety.
Other track stars who qualified for the area included Kayli Martin, Alixandra Reed, Taygen Tunson, Jackson Stubbs, Marc St. Fort, Dacorian Rubin, Charles Davis, Blake Thompson, Te’shaun Williams, Shyanne Ford, Madisyn Thompson, Joan Osho, Jordyn Hooks, and Brown.
The send-off parade at Randle High School also celebrated Ethan Esparza, who became the first Randle swimmer—and first Lion—to qualify for a state competition.
Esparza, a sophomore, won the district title in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 57.17 seconds and secured second place in the Region VI-5A Championships to advance.
At the state competition in Austin, Esparza finished 20th in the preliminaries with a time of 55.19 seconds.
“He’s a talented individual and a great kid,” Randle said. “Athletes like him will stay and contribute to building our program.”
Qualifying for regionals in wrestling was L’Jalon Miller, who placed third in the 215-pound division at the district level.
In other sports, many teams faced their fair share of growing pains.
The Lions’ baseball team finished the season with a 5-8-1 overall record and a 7-20-1 record in playoff contention.
Freshman Matthew Mixon led the team with 14 RBIs, followed by fellow freshman Cristian Elizondo with 11.
Pitching proved to be a struggle for the Lions, but Ryan Rodriguez provided stability on the mound. The junior appeared in eight games, going 2-2 with a 3.36 ERA and a team-leading 38 strikeouts.
Rodriguez also led the Lions in stolen bases with 20.
The boys’ basketball team managed only three wins in their district schedule and six wins overall, as they faced tough competition in District 20-5A.
With perennial playoff contenders such as Marshall, Fulshear, and Foster at the top of the field, Randle did have a memorable moment by eliminating Terry from playoff contention on Feb. 7 in an overtime thriller.
The Lions also split the season series with Lamar Consolidated and Kempner, the No. 4 seed in the district.
The volleyball team experienced ups and downs but achieved season sweeps over Terry and Marshall.
Standouts Crystal Okafor and Brooke Avery played key roles in leading the Lions to a 10-25 overall record.
The softball team finished the season with a 6-13 record, including district wins against Willowridge and Marshall.
On the soccer field, the Lions are still searching for their first win after going winless in their inaugural season, while the Lady Lions secured one victory.
Their sole win came on Feb. 8 in a shootout against Lamar Consolidated.
Lastly, Coach Randle expressed his gratitude and congratulations to the fan base and parents for their unwavering dedication and support of all the athletic programs.
“Everyone plays a crucial role in our success, and the parents and community have stepped up to ensure our athletes have the necessary support,” Randle said. “It feels like one big family, and we sincerely appreciate all the support.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.