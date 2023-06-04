King is Queen

 Skip to main content
Randle Coach

Randle Head Football Coach Brian Randle stands with his team during the National Anthem before the Sept. 22, 2022 game against Lake Creek.

 Herald Photo By Rhonda Taormina

RICHMOND — Building a program from scratch is no easy task, but the coaches at Randle Athletics have wasted no time making a name for themselves within their respective districts.

Leading the charge is Campus Coordinator and Head Football Coach Brian Randle, who commended all the coaches and athletes for rising to the occasion in their inaugural UIL-sanctioned season.

Despite being outnumbered and outmatched in many games, the Lions and Lady Lions prioritized giving their young players a taste of varsity competition, valuing growth over final scores.

“The most important thing is time, and our coaches dedicated the proper amount of time for success,” Randle said. “Competing in 5A without seniors is challenging. It’s even more challenging for smaller schools facing opponents with 1,000 more students.”

Instead of focusing on wins and losses, Randle emphasized the team’s growth in their first UIL season.

“Our kids have put tremendous effort into their development, which is what matters most to us,” Randle said. “Success is measured by growth from day one to now. The wins will come, and we’ll be successful here for a long time, but it will take some time.”

One of the most surprising accomplishments was the Lady Lions basketball team becoming the first Randle team to qualify for the postseason and win a playoff game.

