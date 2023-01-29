Keshavarzi finding friends

RICHMOND — The Falcons remained unbeaten in district play after winning a penalty kick shootout on Tuesday night against Lamar Consolidated.
The match was a scoreless affair through regulation but wasn’t without its excitement.
Coming off of last week’s 8-0 flurry over Randle, Foster’s offense did not play with the same firepower.
Foster Head Coach Thomas Keshavarzi believed his Falcons needed more intensity during the rivalry match.
“We struggled tonight in the final third,” Keshavarzi said. “We held them out and held our own in the middle. We connected with plenty of passes, but our struggle right now is finding people with that killer instinct. Everybody still is learning to play the space and not just the feet. We are struggling with the creativity part of the game.”
Lamar Consolidated looked to be on its way to securing its first district win of the season with the ball consistently on the Mustangs’ side of the field in the first half.
The Mustangs had seven shots on goal compared to Foster’s pair in the opening 40 minutes.
Keshavarzi felt fortunate to be tied at zero heading into the second half.
“Lamar had trouble scoring against Fulshear last game and here they had full intention of scoring a bunch on us,” Keshavarzi said. “We had a scoring festival last week and I told our guys that not every game is going to be like that. We had to be ready to go and we gave them way more chances than they needed.”
The match remained even as Foster made adjustments to get the offense going.
Shot attempts by David Mills and Leopold Quartey made it near the goal but were thwarted by the Lamar defense.
The Mustangs’ best chances to win came within the final 15 minutes of regulation, where Lamar pressured the Falcon defense.
Lamar had two shots late in regulation that were close to crossing the goal line but wide off the net.
In overtime, Foster defeated Lamar 5-4 in penalty kicks.
Foster PKs were scored by Juan Leyva, David Mills, Zachary Griffith, Ruben Pulgar and Brandon Vallone.
One final save by Douglas Dacosta won the match for the Falcons.
Foster improves to 2-0, while Lamar falls to 0-1-1 in District 20-5A.
The Falcons will next host Willowridge, while Lamar will battle at Marshall on Wednesday.
Lamar’s match is set for 7:15 p.m., while Foster’s begins at 7:30 p.m.
The Chargers are now 2-0 in District 20-5A after beating Marshall on Wednesday.
Fulshear will visit Terry on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m.
RIDGE POINT 2, GEORGE RANCH 1
The Longhorns lost a heartbreaking 2-1 match to Ridge Point on Wednesday.
Jonathan Kayizi scored the lone George Ranch goal in the first half.
George Ranch falls to 1-2-1 in District 20-6A.
The Longhorns played Bush on Friday and will travel to Hightower on Tuesday.
