Kempner's Do wins 5A boys singles tennis title

The opening day of the 2022 UIL State Class 5A Spring Tennis Championships was delayed due to rain, but Kempner freshman Noey Do wasted no time making history once the courts dried.
Do earned the 5A boys’ singles state championship after earning three wins at the Northside Tennis Center in Helotes, TX.
Noey defeated 6-2, 6-4 Alan Gonzales of Mission Sharyland in the 5A boys singles finals.
In the opening round, the Cougar defeated Lubbock’s Andrew Azatian, 6-1, 6-2.
Do has advanced to the final with a 6-0, 6-2 win over McAllen Memorial’s Agustin Salazar.
The 2021 champion, Nathan Tserng of Lebanon Trail, has already exited the tournament. Tserng lost to Salazar.
Do played Alan Gonzales of Mission Sharyland in the finals. Gonzales beat Prosper Rock Hill’s Blake Anderson (7-5, 7-5) and Austin LASA’s Milind Mutala (6-1, 6-2).
Do joins Cougars Bryan Wooten/Jim Sydney as tennis gold medials at Kempner, who won the 5A boys doubles tennis championship in 1999.
Fort Bend ISD had its first gold medal since 2019 when Clements’ Jaycer Lyeons/David Peters won the 6A boys’ doubles title. The last district singles title came in 2012 when Dulles’ Mariam Zien won the girls 5A title.
Do took the first step to becoming a four-time state champion. The UIL championships include 37 four-time gold-medal winners. The last boy singles champion was Corpus Christi London in 2A and 3A from 2014-17. Only one athlete reached the honor at the 5A level: New Braunfels’ Lilly Kimbell in girls singles (4A: 2007-08; 5A: 2009-10).
Additionally, at the 5A tournament, Foster seniors Spencer Hornbeck/Dylan Marcheli finish their year with a 6-3, 6-3 match against Highland Park's Ray Saalfield/Carl Newell. The Falcons were the first Foster tennis players to reach the state tournament in nearly a decade.
