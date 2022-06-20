Kempner taps Yates' DeGar for head football coach

Three hours into Monday’s Fort Bend ISD regular business meeting, FBISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck had one final note to add.
Whitbeck welcomed the new head football coach and athletic director for Kempner High School: Troy DeGar.
The deliberation of the Kempner High School athletic director/head coach recommendation was Item D among the closed-session items, along with the appointment of multiple directors, associate general counsel and purchase of land adjacent to Sienna Lakes Drive.
“Item D does not technically require board approval for a new head football coach/athletic director at the campus level, but I appreciate the board’s discussion,” Whitbeck said. “We look forward to welcoming Troy DeGar from Houston Independent School District to be the head football coach/athletic director at Kempner High School.”
DeGar heads west to Sugar land after leading the Lions to a 5-6 record in his lone season as a head, including a trip to the bi-district playoffs.
HISD tapped DeGar, Bellaire’s co-offensive coordinator, to be Yates head coach before the 2021 season. He replaced Michael Hickey, who returned to Humble ISD after two seasons in HISD.
DeGar was a starting quarterback at the University of Tulsa; he started 22 games for the Golden Hurricane. He is a 1992 Houston Westbury graduate who coached at Dallas Carter and Westbury.
The butterfly effect of coaching changes brought DeGar to Fort Bend County. DeGar was Herb Kunz’s first offensive coordinator at Bellaire. Kunz took over at Bellaire for Trey Sissom in 2015, when Sissom was named head coach at Fort Bend Travis. Now DeGar and Sissom are peers in FBISD.
DeGar is the seventh head coach in program history, taking over for Darrin Andrus, who left the Cougars after 11 seasons. Andrus was 35-72-0 at Kempner before joining the Manvel staff this offseason.
