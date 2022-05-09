Kempner lose tight series against Waltrip

The Kempner High School baseball season came to a close Friday in a bi-district series against Houston Waltrip.
The Cougars lost a tight game one 4-3 before dropping game two 5-3. Kempner struggled to solve the Waltrip pitching, collecting eight total hits in the Region III-5A bi-district playoffs at Delmar-Dyer Athletic Complex in Houston.
In the series-opener, Kempner got off on the right foot. Cody Kuffel and Anthony Marino collected lead-off walks before Kuffel scored on a sacrifice fly by Drew Walker.
The Cougars extended their lead to 3-0 in the third inning by loading the bases with no outs. Brian Luna forced home a run with a walk and Nathan Jacobson plated another with a single.
But Kempner’s rally ended when Luna was thrown out attempting to reach second base.
Waltrip started to chip away at the Kempner lead with a run in the third, and the Rams were able to pull ahead in the fourth inning.
Waltrip sent eight batters to the plate and five Rams collected singles to score three runs in the fourth inning. The final run came on a wild pitch, but Kempner was able to catch a runner going to third base to end the frame.
Kempner managed to get runners to second base in the fifth and sixth inning, but the key hit to tie the game didn’t come.
Drew Walker (3.2 IP), Colton Green (0.2 IP) and Thomas Moss (1.2) combined to allow four earned runs on eight hits over six innings, striking out five and walking five.
In game two, Kempner was again first to score. Cody Kuffel led off with a single and stole two bases to reach third. He scored on a wild pitch to make it 1-0.
Waltrip quickly answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame.
Kempner collected two walks in both the second and third innings, but the Cougars couldn’t get a run across in either frame.
Waltrip extended the lead to 4-1 with help of an error.
Kempner made its last stand in the sixth inning with Nathan Jacobson and Corban Evers putting a runner in scoring position with a pair of singles. A wild pitch allowed Kuffel to reach on a dropped strike three and score Jacobson.
Anthony Marino followed with a single to make it 5-3 Waltrip, but the next two batters went down in order to end the threat.
Jacobson pitched a complete game, allowing three earned runs on eight hits over six innings, striking out five and walking two.
Kempner finishes the year with a 17-13 record overall.
