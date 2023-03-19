The 2023 edition of the Bayou Bowl will feature five representatives from Lamar Consolidated ISD playing for the West Team on June 10 at Mont Belvieu’s Barbers Hill Stadium.
The 20th annual all-star game features 72 players from the Greater Football area using I-45 as the dividing line between east and west.
Running back Jason and linebacker Justin McCullough will represent Lamar Consolidated.
Jason McCullough was the 2022 District 10-5A Defensive MVP and earned first-team all-district as a tight end.
Justin McCullough was a first-team representative as a running back last season.
Fulshear’s Michael “Oreo” Salako and Foster’s Luke Henderson will be on the offensive line. Henderson and Salako won first-team all-District 10-5A last season.
Jamare Williams will represent the Terry Rangers at cornerback.
