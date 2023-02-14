 Skip to main content
Jones v. StubbsRobertson showing out

Robertson showing out

Terry's Hillis Robertson sprints past the Willowridge defender on his way to the basket during Friday's game.

 Herald Photo by Nick Irene

WILLOWRIDGE 49,

TERRY 46

The Rangers’ slim playoff chances ended on Friday as Willowridge rallied to beat Terry in an overtime thriller.

Much like Tuesday’s game against Randle, Terry suffered another heartbreaking loss which eliminated the Rangers from postseason contention for the fifth-straight season.

The Rangers led most of Friday’s game but could not put the Eagles away.

Willowridge had a 3-2 advantage early and did not lead again until the game’s final minute.

With less than seven seconds in regulation, Terry’s Sean Thompson was fouled and sent to the free-throw line to send the game into overtime.

