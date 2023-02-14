Jones v. StubbsRobertson showing out

The Rangers’ slim playoff chances ended on Friday as Willowridge rallied to beat Terry in an overtime thriller.
Much like Tuesday’s game against Randle, Terry suffered another heartbreaking loss which eliminated the Rangers from postseason contention for the fifth-straight season.
The Rangers led most of Friday’s game but could not put the Eagles away.
Willowridge had a 3-2 advantage early and did not lead again until the game’s final minute.
With less than seven seconds in regulation, Terry’s Sean Thompson was fouled and sent to the free-throw line to send the game into overtime.
Willowridge would later convert on an and-one situation in overtime to put the Eagles up by three with 10 seconds left in the game.
Terry was unable to score and Willowridge snapped a five-game skid.
Daylen Morales finished with a team-high 11 points, Jalen Chapman scored nine, Thompson scored six, Hillis Robertson scored five, Malachi Neal scored five, Montrell Fulce had four points, Keelin Perry scored four and Dae’Shon Green had two points.
The Rangers fall to 4-9, 8-26.
Terry concludes its season on Tuesday at Kempner at 7 p.m.
On Friday, the Chargers set themselves up for a chance at their first district title with a dominating win over the Mustangs.
Grayson Bennett led Fulshear in points with 12, followed by Dylan Garner’s 10, Toby Princewill’s 10, Kenny Chukelu’s seven, Adam Guzman’s six, Zach Nicholson’s four, Timothy Mays Jr.’s four, Xavier Moore’s four, Jeremiah Moynihan’s four, Dereck Walker’s four, Kalen Scott’s two and Jayden Le’s one.
Fulshear’s sixth win in a row makes Tuesday’s game against Marshall an opportunity for the Chargers to avenge their lone district loss.
The 13-0 Buffs will clinch the district championship with a win over the 12-1 Chargers.
If Fulshear wins, a tiebreaker will occur later in the week.
Marshall convincingly won its first meeting with Fulshear this season on Jan. 20, 73-51.
Following Tuesday’s loss to Fulshear, Foster got back on track with a hard-fought win over Randle on Friday night.
Foster started hot early, earning the Falcons a 22-11 advantage at the end of the first.
The Lions’ defense had trouble figuring out Foster’s potent offense and found themselves down 55-42 entering the fourth.
Randle outscored Foster 20-14 in the fourth but couldn’t close out the comeback.
Jace Jones had another great game with 19 points and nine rebounds.
Other Falcon scorers included Jaime Archelle (13), Bode Karunwi (10), CJ White (7), Jeremy Freeman (5), Braden Smith (4), Jalen Stephanson (4), Michael Swanigan (3), Benjamin Mensah (2) and Daniel Humphrey (2).
Foster retains the No. 3 seed in District 20-5A and is playoff bound at 9-4, 14-15.
The Falcons end their regular season by hosting Lamar Consolidated at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Randle will travel to Willowrdige on Tuesday at 7 p.m. to end its season.
NAVASOTA 59, NEEDVILLE 41
Needville’s improved 2022-23 campaign ended with a 59-41 loss to Navasota on Friday.
The Rattlers used their height advantage over the Blue Jays to outrebound Needville 44-29.
The Blue Jays also had difficulty shooting, completing just 31% of their shots and 8% of three-pointers.
Needville concluded its 2022 season at 3-9, 10-18, losing seven of its last eight.
CLEMENTS 50, GEORGE RANCH 37
The Longhorns’ slow start on Saturday led to Clements winning on the road at George Ranch.
The Rangers jumped out to a 21-10 lead after the end of the first half as the Longhorns played from behind all day.
Senior Bukola Oboye led the Rangers in scoring with 12 points, followed by Bryce Mathews’ 11.
Evan Howard had a team-high 14 points for the Longhorns.
Chidiebube Chiakwelu had another strong showing for George Ranch with eight points, seven rebounds and three blocks.
George Ranch finishes this season at Austin on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The Longhorns’ struggles continue at 1-14, 11-22.
