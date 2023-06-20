Jones ready to build off of state run

FULSHEAR - New Fulshear head girls’ basketball coach Justin Jones eagerly awaits his chance to begin implementing his strategy, hoping to secure a state championship for the Lady Chargers.
Jones takes over from the Lady Chargers’ inaugural head coach, D’Shanna Brown, who resigned on March 6.
On May 3, Brown was announced as the new girls’ coach at Atascocita, while Jones announced his new role on May 4.
Jones is undaunted by the shadow left by Brown and is prepared to develop further the program that reached the state semifinals last season.
“I am entering a unique situation as this group is coming off an amazing run this past season,” Jones said. “Expectations are very high due to the returning group we have next year. I believe my job is to build upon their accomplishments. However, I do not expect everything to run smoothly right from the start due to new expectations and the introduction of new offensive and defensive philosophies. Once we work out the initial challenges, I am confident that we will be in great shape.”
Parents and fans can anticipate the Lady Chargers’ fast-paced offensive style and aggressive defensive control.
“If we can excel on both ends of the court, we should be able to score quite a few points,” Jones said.
Jones cites Michael Lewis, former men’s assistant at LeTourneau University; Donna Finnie at Houston Christian University; Markeith Brown, head women’s coach at Oklahoma Christian; and Tatiana Lee, Klein Collins head girls’ basketball coach, as his sources of inspiration and mentors over the years.
“These individuals each have their own unique style, but they are all authentic in their personal approach,” Jones said. “I have learned that staying true to who I am will greatly contribute to building trust and relationships with my student-athletes.”
In addition to his five seasons as a Klein Collins assistant coach, Jones brings collegiate coaching experience from his roles as an assistant at LeTourneau University and Houston Baptist University. He also served as the Director of Basketball Operations at what is now Houston Christian University.
The rookie head coach believes that his experience will help more girls experience the life-changing moment of being recruited and making the best choice for their careers both on and off the court.
“Generally, I have a good understanding of what coaches look for when they attend AAU tournaments, camps, and showcases during the summer,” Jones said. “I can also leverage the contacts I made during my four years coaching at the collegiate level. The most important thing is to guide the athletes and their parents throughout the recruiting process.”
Jones eagerly anticipates hitting the gym with the Lady Chargers and establishing solid relationships with them.
“I have always said that a ball will eventually stop bouncing, but relationships will never fade away,” Jones said. “I want these young ladies to leave this program with a sense of pride, knowing that they have left it in a much better place than they found it.”
