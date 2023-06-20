 Skip to main content
Jones ready to build off of state run

FULSHEAR - New Fulshear head girls’ basketball coach Justin Jones eagerly awaits his chance to begin implementing his strategy, hoping to secure a state championship for the Lady Chargers.

Jones takes over from the Lady Chargers’ inaugural head coach, D’Shanna Brown, who resigned on March 6.

On May 3, Brown was announced as the new girls’ coach at Atascocita, while Jones announced his new role on May 4.

Jones is undaunted by the shadow left by Brown and is prepared to develop further the program that reached the state semifinals last season.

“I am entering a unique situation as this group is coming off an amazing run this past season,” Jones said. “Expectations are very high due to the returning group we have next year. I believe my job is to build upon their accomplishments. However, I do not expect everything to run smoothly right from the start due to new expectations and the introduction of new offensive and defensive philosophies. Once we work out the initial challenges, I am confident that we will be in great shape.”

Parents and fans can anticipate the Lady Chargers’ fast-paced offensive style and aggressive defensive control.

“If we can excel on both ends of the court, we should be able to score quite a few points,” Jones said.

