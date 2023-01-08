 Skip to main content
Johnson becomes HOF finalist

Wide receiver Andre Johnson moved one step closer to becoming a Pro Football Hall of Famer after being selected as a finalist on Wednesday for the Class of 2023.

In his second year of eligibility, Johnson will once again be able to become the Houston Texans’ first homegrown Hall of Famer.

Johnson lived up to his potential for the Texans as the third overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami.

In his 12 seasons in Houston, Johnson earned seven Pro Bowl appearances, four All-Pro selections and was the first player inducted into the franchise’s Ring of Honor.

Johnson remains the franchise leader in receptions (1,012), receiving yards (13,597), receiving touchdowns (764) and 100-yard games (51).

He also had the team’s single-game record for catches, yards and touchdowns with a 14-catch, 273-yard and three-touchdown performance.

Johnson also ranks 11th in all-time receiving yards in league history.

