Johnson becomes HOF finalist

Wide receiver Andre Johnson moved one step closer to becoming a Pro Football Hall of Famer after being selected as a finalist on Wednesday for the Class of 2023.
In his second year of eligibility, Johnson will once again be able to become the Houston Texans’ first homegrown Hall of Famer.
Johnson lived up to his potential for the Texans as the third overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami.
In his 12 seasons in Houston, Johnson earned seven Pro Bowl appearances, four All-Pro selections and was the first player inducted into the franchise’s Ring of Honor.
Johnson remains the franchise leader in receptions (1,012), receiving yards (13,597), receiving touchdowns (764) and 100-yard games (51).
He also had the team’s single-game record for catches, yards and touchdowns with a 14-catch, 273-yard and three-touchdown performance.
Johnson also ranks 11th in all-time receiving yards in league history.
“I’m thrilled for Andre that he has again earned this well-deserved recognition,” Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair said. “He is a legend in every sense of the word, and I will always be grateful for his incredible contributions to our team and the impact he continues to have on our organization and the City of Houston.”
His final two seasons included brief stops with the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans before retiring in 2016.
The 41-year-old joins 14 other finalists, including cornerbacks Darrelle Revis, Albert Lewis and Ronde Barber, safety Darren Woodson, offensive tackles Joe Thomas and Willie Anderson, defensive ends Jared Allen, Dwight Freeney and DeMarcus Ware and fellow receivers Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne.
The modern-era ballots started with 129 candidates before reducing to 28 semifinalists.
Fans will have to wait until Feb. 9 during the NFL Honors to see if Johnson will be selected.
If chosen, Johnson will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, later in the summer.
Candidates must receive 80% approval from the voting committee to be elected.
