HutchisonRumpleChavez

Lamar 11U star Dylan Rumple gets a piece of the First Colony pitch during his at-bat at the Texas East State Championship game at Faulkner Park in Tyler.

TYLER— The Lamar Red 11U Little Leaguers’ second-place run in the Texas East State Tournament on Tuesday was not without its heartbreak.

The red team was unable to hold onto a 4-0 lead in the first-place game against First Colony and lost in the extra seventh inning, 5-4.

Kelly Riepe began the scoring for Lamar in the first inning after bringing Carter Lawson and Dylan Rumple home to go up 2-0.

A sacrifice fly by Ayden Taylor made it 3-0 before the First Colony bats could come to the plate.

In the following inning, Lamar added to its lead with an RBI single by Colton Tomlin, but this would be the last run scored by the team.

First Colony began its rally midway through the fourth with a three-run outing in the frame.

The lead was tied in the sixth before First Colony walked it off in the seventh due to an error, costing them first place.

