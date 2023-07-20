HutchisonRumpleChavez

TYLER— The Lamar Red 11U Little Leaguers’ second-place run in the Texas East State Tournament on Tuesday was not without its heartbreak.
The red team was unable to hold onto a 4-0 lead in the first-place game against First Colony and lost in the extra seventh inning, 5-4.
Kelly Riepe began the scoring for Lamar in the first inning after bringing Carter Lawson and Dylan Rumple home to go up 2-0.
A sacrifice fly by Ayden Taylor made it 3-0 before the First Colony bats could come to the plate.
In the following inning, Lamar added to its lead with an RBI single by Colton Tomlin, but this would be the last run scored by the team.
First Colony began its rally midway through the fourth with a three-run outing in the frame.
The lead was tied in the sixth before First Colony walked it off in the seventh due to an error, costing them first place.
Tomlin and Rumple led with two hits each.
On the mound, Kane Hutchinson allowed three earned runs with four walks and six hits in 3.1 innings, while Carter Lawson allowed no earned runs, five hits, and struck out three.
The teams rematched later in the evening with First Colony cruising to a 13-3 win.
Lamar obviously had a tough time moving on from the earlier heartbreak as First Colony jumped out to a 6-0 lead through the first two innings.
Tomlin earned an RBI off a groundout that sent Hutchinson home.
The next at-bat, Hudson hit an RBI single to bring home Luke Williams, cutting the lead down to four.
The game remained within striking distance until the fifth, where First Colony’s bats put together a five-run fifth and a two-run sixth to ease past Lamar.
Lamar recorded 11 hits with Hudson leading again with a pair.
Head Coach Ryan Crew felt the heartbreak of his players but credited them with an amazing run.
“Most of these boys haven’t played on the same team until now, but they immediately built chemistry and a shared mindset that we’re going to win no matter what the situation or opposition is,” Crew credited his roster.
