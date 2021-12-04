Hurricanes' 'fantastic' playoff run ends against Paetow

HOUSTON — Hightower came into Friday’s game at Rice Stadium, hoping to win a regional championship and avenge a district loss to Katy Paetow.
Unfortunately, Panther senior running back Jacob Brown had other plans for the Region III-5A Division I championship game.
Brown accounted for 346 of Paetow’s yards in a 35-12 victory to advance to play Corpus Christi Flour Bluff in the 5A-DI state semifinals.
Coach Cornelius Anthony reflected on the journey he had in his first year Hightower.
“It has been a fantastic ride,” Anthony said. “It’s unfortunate it has to end, but hats off to Paetow. They are a phenomenal team, and they did a great job.”
The Panthers’ senior running back missed the first matchup with Hightower, and he carried the ball 30 times for 346 yards and five touchdowns on Friday night.
The Hightower offense could not keep pace in the first half, down 21-0 at the break with only 34 yards of offense.
The Hurricanes’ defense held Paetow in check for the majority of the first quarter, but Brown came clean through an initial tackle attempt to broke free for a 75-yard touchdown nine minutes into the game.
The two teams traded interceptions in the first minute of the second quarter. K.J. Truehill won a jump-ball battle for Paetow. Chisom Onwuzurigo got the ball back for Hightower on the next play.
After Hightower’s offense stalled after the second interception, Brown put Paetow up 14-0 with a 73-yard touchdown run. He would add a 17-yard run into the end zone with 32 seconds left in the first half.
Hightower’s offense struggled with a few first downs in the first half, but the Hurricanes quickly flipped the script with a wide receiver pass to open the third quarter.
Jaden Adams took a toss from Kendron Penson Jr. and slung a pass to Jeremy Payne for a 20-yard reception.
Penson and Payne connected on the next play for a 55-yard touchdown. Hightower railed 21-6 after a failed two-point conversion.
Paetow answered with a long drive that ended with Brown’s fourth touchdown, a nine-yard run with eight minutes left in the third quarter.
Hightower wouldn’t go away.
Penson found Kaleb Johnson after weaving out of the grasp of multiple defenders’ hands for a 66-yard touchdown pass.
’Cambren Verrett intercepted a Paetow pass, but the Hurricanes gave the ball back after a turnover on downs.
Paetow proceeded to pile on. Brown went over 300 yards rushing and scored his fifth touchdown with a 27-yard run with 3:34 remaining in the third quarter.
The teams traded turnovers again in the third period. Paetow recovered a fumble, and Onwuzurigbo snagged another interception for Hightower.
The fourth quarter had more turnovers on downs by both teams than progress on offense.
Coach Anthony started his postgame remarks to his team by saying, “Remember this, remember this feeling.”
Hightower finished the year with an 11-3 record overall with three playoff victories with sophomores at significant positions.
“We have to use this as fuel to push ourselves beyond our limits,” Anthony said. “Our goal is to win state. Yes, we had a great season. Yes, 10-plus wins are phenomenal.
"But our goal is to win state. We came up short, but we still have a relatively young team.
“We have a great foundation to build off of.”
Early adopters
Hightower had 33 seniors on the roster for Friday’s game. The class of 2022 had to deal with a late coaching change enter the 2021 season, and their support meant a lot to coach Anthony.
“From the moment that I was announced as head coach there were transfers; but this group stayed,” Anthony said. “(These seniors) bought it. They believed, and they accepted me.
"They believed in the culture of excellence that we established at Hightower, and as a result, we have reached so many major milestones that haven’t been done before in the school’s history.
“I’m proud of them. I may have only coached (the seniors) for one year, but they are still my guys.
"I love them to death, and I’ll always be there for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.