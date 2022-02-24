 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school baseball

Hurricanes continue to honor Edwards' memory with annual tournament

  • 0
Forever a Hurricane

The Hightower baseball team pictured at the 2021 Jacob Edwards Memorial Tournament after Hurricanes retired Jacob Edwards' number. 

 Courtesy photo

The Hightower High School baseball team continues to honor the memory of a fallen Hurricane this weekend with the second annual Jacob Edwards Memorial Tournament.

The Hurricanes’ starting shortstop, Edwards, passed away at 16 years shortly after the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.

The following year, Hightower held the first tournament to remember Edwards’ impact on the program.

“I thought what would be something appropriate that we could do to really honor a great kid and his family,” Hightower head coach Renard Brown said.

Edwards family, coach Brown and the players spoke about Jacob’s impact on the team and community.

“Jacob was really close with a lot of the guys in our program, so it was very hard that first year dealing with his loss,” Brown said. “Last year, we won the tournament, and of course, we dedicated the tournament win to Jacob’s memory.”

The tournament’s second year still brings plenty of emotions for the Hurricanes. Edwards would have been a senior this season.

“Who knows what would have been in store for him?” Brown asked. “He was a talented player, so I imagine he would have been getting ready to go play college ball.”

On top of the tournament, the Hurricanes honored Edwards by retiring his No. 3 jersey.

The Hurricanes will begin their tournament run on Thursday against Houston Austin at 2:30 p.m.

The following is the tournament schedule:

2022 Jacob Edwards Memorial Tournament

Hightower High School

Thursday, February 24th, 2022

9:30 a.m. — Houston Westbury Vs Aldine Eisenhower

12:00 p.m. — Houston Austin Vs. Houston Sterling

2:30 p.m. — Houston Austin Vs. FB Hightower

5:00 p.m. — FB Marshall Vs. FB Hightower

Friday, February 25th, 2022

9:30 a.m. — Houston Sterling Vs. Aldine Eisenhower

12:00 p.m. — FB Marshall Vs. Houston Austin

2:30 p.m. — FB Marshall Vs. Houston Westbury

5:00 p.m. — Houston Sterling Vs. FB Hightower

Saturday, February 26th, 2022

10:00 a.m. — Houston Sterling Vs. Houston Westbury

12:30 p.m. — Aldine Eisenhower Vs. Houston Austin

3:00 p.m. — FB Marshall Vs. Aldine Eisenhower

5:30 p.m. — Houston Westbury Vs. FB Hightower

Follow Fort Bend Herald sports editor Ryan Dunsmore on Twitter at @duns_more for game updates. Follow the Herald sports department on Twitter at @fbheraldsports, Facebook and Instagram at Fort Bend Herald Sports. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription