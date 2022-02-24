Hurricanes continue to honor Edwards' memory with annual tournament

The Hightower High School baseball team continues to honor the memory of a fallen Hurricane this weekend with the second annual Jacob Edwards Memorial Tournament.
The Hurricanes’ starting shortstop, Edwards, passed away at 16 years shortly after the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season.
The following year, Hightower held the first tournament to remember Edwards’ impact on the program.
“I thought what would be something appropriate that we could do to really honor a great kid and his family,” Hightower head coach Renard Brown said.
Edwards family, coach Brown and the players spoke about Jacob’s impact on the team and community.
“Jacob was really close with a lot of the guys in our program, so it was very hard that first year dealing with his loss,” Brown said. “Last year, we won the tournament, and of course, we dedicated the tournament win to Jacob’s memory.”
The tournament’s second year still brings plenty of emotions for the Hurricanes. Edwards would have been a senior this season.
“Who knows what would have been in store for him?” Brown asked. “He was a talented player, so I imagine he would have been getting ready to go play college ball.”
On top of the tournament, the Hurricanes honored Edwards by retiring his No. 3 jersey.
The Hurricanes will begin their tournament run on Thursday against Houston Austin at 2:30 p.m.
The following is the tournament schedule:
2022 Jacob Edwards Memorial Tournament
Hightower High School
Thursday, February 24th, 2022
9:30 a.m. — Houston Westbury Vs Aldine Eisenhower
12:00 p.m. — Houston Austin Vs. Houston Sterling
2:30 p.m. — Houston Austin Vs. FB Hightower
5:00 p.m. — FB Marshall Vs. FB Hightower
Friday, February 25th, 2022
9:30 a.m. — Houston Sterling Vs. Aldine Eisenhower
12:00 p.m. — FB Marshall Vs. Houston Austin
2:30 p.m. — FB Marshall Vs. Houston Westbury
5:00 p.m. — Houston Sterling Vs. FB Hightower
Saturday, February 26th, 2022
10:00 a.m. — Houston Sterling Vs. Houston Westbury
12:30 p.m. — Aldine Eisenhower Vs. Houston Austin
3:00 p.m. — FB Marshall Vs. Aldine Eisenhower
5:30 p.m. — Houston Westbury Vs. FB Hightower
