 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Howard inks 3-year deal to stay with Texans

HOUSTON — Wednesday, the Houston Texans took further steps to solidify their offensive line by agreeing to a three-year contract extension for $56 million with right tackle Tytus Howard.

General Manager Nick Casario said the deal was not finalized but was happy to lock down a perennial fixture on the O-line.

“Tytus has been a good player for the last number of years,” Caserio said. “... It was good working with his team and his representation.”

Howard has demonstrated reliability as a starter for Houston, participating in 54 games over the past four seasons.

He was selected as the team’s first-round pick in 2019 from Alabama State and is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract with a base salary of $13.979 million.

However, with the newly inked extension, he will remain with the Texans until 2026, allowing him to explore free agency at 30.

With an average annual salary of $18.66 million under the new deal, Howard now ranks fifth among right tackles in terms of pay and ninth among all tackles.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.