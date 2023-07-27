Howard inks 3-year deal to stay with Texans

HOUSTON — Wednesday, the Houston Texans took further steps to solidify their offensive line by agreeing to a three-year contract extension for $56 million with right tackle Tytus Howard.
General Manager Nick Casario said the deal was not finalized but was happy to lock down a perennial fixture on the O-line.
“Tytus has been a good player for the last number of years,” Caserio said. “... It was good working with his team and his representation.”
Howard has demonstrated reliability as a starter for Houston, participating in 54 games over the past four seasons.
He was selected as the team’s first-round pick in 2019 from Alabama State and is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract with a base salary of $13.979 million.
However, with the newly inked extension, he will remain with the Texans until 2026, allowing him to explore free agency at 30.
With an average annual salary of $18.66 million under the new deal, Howard now ranks fifth among right tackles in terms of pay and ninth among all tackles.
The Texans have been actively reinforcing their offensive line during the spring to protect and assist this year’s No. 2 overall pick, quarterback CJ Stroud.
The Texans re-signed left tackle Laremy Tunsil to a three-year, $75 million contract and brought in right guard Shaq Mason on a three-year, $36 million extension in May.
METCHIE III CLEARED TO RETURN TO PRACTICE
Texans’ wide receiver John Metchie III has received full clearance to participate in training camp on Wednesday after overcoming leukemia.
According to Texans General Manager Nick Caserio, Metchie is “ready to go” after becoming cancer-free and suffering from a hamstring injury in the spring.
Caserio also mentioned that the team will be cautious with Metchie’s return to the field, proceeding “one day at a time.”
“He’s cleared to participate here in training camp,” Caserio said. “John’s ready to go. he had a little bit of a setback there in the spring, but he’s cleared, he’s ready to practice, and we’ll take it one day at a time. I’m sure he’s anxious and excited to get back on the field.”
Metchie had to sit out his entire rookie season due to his diagnosis of Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia in July of the previous year.
In a statement released by the Texans, Metchie shared his diagnosis of APL, stating that it is the most curable form of leukemia and expressing his focus on receiving proper medical care and aiming for a recovery in the future.
While with Alabama, Metchie hauled 155 catches for 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns in 30 games in Tuscaloosa.
During his last season at Crimson Tide, Metchie tore his ACL during the SEC championship game, which impacted his draft stock.
He was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft as the 44th overall pick and signed a four-year, $8 million contract.
However, he has since fully recovered and is set to join the Texans’ wide receivers corps, which includes Nico Collins and recent additions Robert Woods, Noah Brown, and Tank Dell.
