Hobbled Travis baseball team fall to Katy

KATY — The Katy pitching was the difference in its 2-0 sweep in the bi-district round against Travis as its batters managed just one hit in the series.
Emotions spilled over for the Travis Tigers after a frustrating series ended its 2022 campaign.
Friday’s game was a sign of things to come as the Travis batters were held in check.
Travis could not muster much momentum from the plate as the batters suffered from 11 strikeouts.
Travis did find opportunities courtesy of Katy’s three errors, but no one could be brought home.
Katy’s Reese Ruderman finished with a team-leading two RBIs in his team’s 5-0 win in game one.
The night’s rest did not wake up the Travis bats as Coach Richard Grimm’s players continued to struggle at the plate.
“Katy’s pitchers did a really good job throwing us a lot of different looks for strikes,” Grimm said. “That command is essential and that was critical for them. They were just too good for us. We had some opportunities and when you play at a high level, the opportunities are few and far between and when you get them, you have to take advantage of them. They got an opportunity and they took it.”
The Katy defense was much cleaner in game two as the team committed no errors and kept Travis hitless in Katy’s 1-0 series-clinching win Saturday afternoon.
Travis had its best opportunities for runs in the fifth with back-to-back walks to ruin Caleb Koger’s perfect game.
Despite having runners at first and second with no outs, Travis’s woes returned with a failure to score.
The sixth inning saw another Travis runner in scoring position off a walk but again the bats let them down.
Travis’s Parker Witte did not have a losing performance on the mound despite taking the defeat.
In his final high school game, Witte pitched seven full innings and allowed one run on three hits and struck out six.
Grimm thanked Witte and the entire senior class for their four years of hard work and ability to adapt to tough situations including illnesses and constant lineup changes.
“We’ve dealt with more adversity this year than any year in my 25 years of coaching,” Grimm said. “We had injuries and were reeling from a global pandemic and were patching up the lineup as we went along. I’m proud of how we handled adversity this year. Most teams would have crumbled when you have two starters out for the year and we never did. I couldn’t be prouder.”
