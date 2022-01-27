Hightower's late run takes down Lamar

The Hightower Hurricanes scored three times in five minutes late in the second half to pull away from the Lamar Consolidated Mustangs 5-2 Tuesday night.
In a match that was tied at two with just 14 minutes left, the Hurricanes avoided the upset against a valiant Mustangs team.
Sophomore Alex Agwunobi broke the tie with a breakaway stride to the net with 14 minutes left. Originally quiet on offense, the Hurricanes broke out.
Xavier Grimalt finally saw a shot go his way with a penalty kick with 12 minutes remaining. Grimalt had a team-leading six shots on goal.
Senior Freddy Martinez sealed the win with his second goal with nine minutes remaining.
Head Coach LaMan Thomas saw his team feeling down at halftime but was happy to see his squad rally and take care of the Mustangs.
“A lot of the kids have not played together so it shows me that they are growing,” Thomas said. “The first half, they were down because they felt they were a better team and I told them to keep pushing through it and playing the game and things came together. They now see the work they put into practice pays off.”
The first half was an ugly one for Hightower as goalkeeper Edwin Garcia left the game with a leg injury. Midfielder Noe Guzman — who hadn’t played goalie since middle school — had to step in as the team’s emergency goalkeeper.
“He did it because he is willing to do anything for the team,” Thomas said. “The defense supported him and the offense took a lot of pressure off of him. Noe saved us today.”
The Hurricane offense helped their inexperienced goalkeeper by controlling the majority of the possessions in the half. However, the Hurricanes found themselves deadlocked at two going into the half.
The two teams traded goals early within the eighth minute with the Mustangs striking first thanks to Luis Aviles followed by Martinez’s first for the Hurricanes.
Lamar took advantage of Hightower’s early mistakes including Edwin Fuentes converting a penalty kick to go up 2-1.
However, Andres Agwunobi would score from more than 50 yards out as the ball scooted by the Lamar goalkeeper.
Lamar would struggle to find offensive rhythm from there on as the Hurricanes took control late in the second.
Hightower’s Aron Reyes had the team’s lone assist.
Despite the loss, Mustangs Head Coach George Fenske felt confident his young squad can push some of the best to their limits.
“We got caught up in playing into their game,” Fenske said. “I thought we possessed the ball well in the first half but had some silly mistakes but we had to stay in our game. We were pushed out of it once we were down a goal and we got caught playing more kickball than possession.”
Hightower remains unbeaten in the district now 6-2-2, 2-0-1. Lamar remains winless on the season now 0-7-1, 0-3.
The Hurricanes host Fulshear Friday at noon while Lamar travels to Willowridge at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
