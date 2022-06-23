Hightower, Marshall prepare to compete against state's best in 7-on-7

Fort Bend County has a handful of programs that are regulars at the state 7-on-7 tournament: Ridge Point, Travis, Elkins, Foster and Terry over the event's 25-year existence.
But none of those teams are in College Station this weekend; instead, it's Fort Bend ISD's Hightower and Marshall.
The Hurricanes qualified for state for the first time since 2003 at the Cy-Fair West state qualifier in May.
Head coach Cornelius Anthony admitted that 7-on-7 football was somewhat an after-thought for the Hurricanes this season. The program turned over multiple coaches and key players before playing 6A football this year.
But the Hurricanes wanted to compete and took up an open spot at the Cy-Fair West SQT.
"I'm a defensive coach, and 7-on-7 is something I'm not too fond of," Anthony said. "It can create bad habits with everything based on the pass."
But the Hurricane athletes wanted to sharpen their skills during the offseason. They jumped at the chance to play for a spot at state 7-on-7.
"I thought we would get it out of our system, and we'll get ready for our season," Anthony said. "And then they went up there and won it.
"You can imagine my surprise (after the win), but at the same time, I was impressed by them. Highly impressed.
"It goes to show this group is extremely competitive and determined."
The key to taking that next step to state 7-on-7 came from sophomore quarterback Joseph Stewart, Jr., who took control of the signal-caller position this offseason with last year's quarterback Kendron Penson, Jr. headed to Willowridge.
"The question we had to answer: Who was the next man?" Anthony said. "Joseph has done a phenomenal job so far."
Hightower will play in Pool E with DeSoto, El Paso Eastlake and Lake Travis.
DeSoto is making their 11th trip to state since 2009, and the Eagles last won the tournament in 2011.
El Paso Eastlake is appearing in their fourth state tournament, returning for a second straight year.
Lake Travis will be in its 19th state tournament, and the Cavaliers won the championship in 2017 and 2010.
The Buffalos return to the state competition for the first time since 2005 after earning one of the two spots at the LCISD SQT.
Marshall, like Hightower, was a late addition to its SQT field and the Buffalos made the most of it — beating Strake Jesuit in the state-qualifying round by scoring 50 points.
7-on-7 football doesn't necessarily translate to the games on Friday night, but coaches are still happy to see their skill players compete in the offseason.
Head coach James Williams has plenty of talented skill players to showcase in College Station.
"It is always good to play against great competition," Williams said. Some of the top schools in the State of Texas play in this tournament.
"We are excited to compete against them."
The Buffalos qualified for state with many of their starters at college camps, but the SQT was an opportunity for Marshall's depth to get some work in.
The state tournament will be another opportunity for William's team to continue to prepare for the 2022 season.
"We just want to execute what we do defensively and offensively," Williams said. "The same fundamentals and execution we coach all year around; we want to see that this weekend.
"And definitely enjoy the competition. Great competition brings out the best in everyone."
Marshall will play in Pool F with Austin Westlake, El Paso Coronado and McKinney.
Westlake is competing in their ninth state tournament, and the Chaparrals won the state tournament in 2015.
Coronado is back at state for the seventh time, while McKinney returns for its third time.
The Texas 7-on-7 state championship will be played from Thursday to Saturday at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station. The Division I tournament will be held on Friday and Saturday. Pool Play will be held on Friday, and the championship and consolation brackets are on Saturday. All teams will at least play one game on Saturday.
Pool play for both teams begins at 1 p.m., with game two at 2:30 and 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.