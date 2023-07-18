 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HelmkeEaton

Eaton

Lamar Blue 10U All-Star Parker Eaton watches a pitch go by for a ball during his bunt attempt in the Texas East State Final at Faulkner Park in Tyler.

 Herald Photo By Nick Irene

TYLER — The Lamar Little Leaguers departed Rosenberg with numerous residents hoping for a state tournament title. Now, the Red 11U and Blue 10U teams are only one victory away from claiming the Texas East State Championship.

The Lamar Red 11U team secured a nerve-wracking 1-0 win against First Colony on Sunday to secure its spot in the finals.

The game was not without its challenges, as Lamar Red 11U lost the starting pitcher moments before the game due to injury.

Head Coach Ryan Crew thrust Lane Hudson into the starting role on the mound, and he delivered an impressive performance.

Hudson finished with six scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and one walk while recording six strikeouts.

Crew commended the efforts of his young pitcher.

“We adjusted our game plan, and our starter Lane Hudson ended up throwing the game of his life,” Crew said. “First Colony has been our toughest competition every year, and for us to win in such an unlikely situation is definitely a momentum boost going into the championship.”

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.