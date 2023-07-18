HelmkeEaton

TYLER — The Lamar Little Leaguers departed Rosenberg with numerous residents hoping for a state tournament title. Now, the Red 11U and Blue 10U teams are only one victory away from claiming the Texas East State Championship.
The Lamar Red 11U team secured a nerve-wracking 1-0 win against First Colony on Sunday to secure its spot in the finals.
The game was not without its challenges, as Lamar Red 11U lost the starting pitcher moments before the game due to injury.
Head Coach Ryan Crew thrust Lane Hudson into the starting role on the mound, and he delivered an impressive performance.
Hudson finished with six scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and one walk while recording six strikeouts.
Crew commended the efforts of his young pitcher.
“We adjusted our game plan, and our starter Lane Hudson ended up throwing the game of his life,” Crew said. “First Colony has been our toughest competition every year, and for us to win in such an unlikely situation is definitely a momentum boost going into the championship.”
A single run proved to be enough as Harrison Perches broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Hudson emerged as the night’s hero after crossing home plate following Perches’ at-bat. The run resulted from a dropped strike three, breaking the tie.
Meanwhile, Lamar Blue 10U dominated Port Neches on an adjacent field with a 10-0 shutout in just five innings.
Pitcher Luke Helmke kept Port Neches at bay, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out eight in a scoreless complete game.
Lamar’s offense wasted no time in rewarding Helmke’s strong outing, scoring two runs in the opening inning.
The game remained steady until the fourth inning when Lamar’s batting capitalized on Port Neches’ errors.
Port Neches couldn’t halt the surging Lamar team, which added eight more runs, forcing the mercy rule after five innings.
The 10U bats connected on 10-of-23 at-bats, including six walks.
Blue 10U Head Coach Justin Pollard hailed Sunday’s team performance as the best of the season.
“That’s one of the best,” Pollard said. “Luke Helmke threw an amazing game, and our bats came alive when we needed them. Everyone was hitting and approaching the plate correctly. We weren’t swinging at bad pitches or taking good pitches. Everything fell into place.”
Pollard is optimistic that the moment won’t overwhelm the players and believes Sunday’s semifinals showcased the kids at their highest potential.
“I think the way we ended that game is a confidence builder going into Tuesday,” Pollard said. “It was a close game for four innings before we broke it open. We’ve faced some strong teams, so we need to deliver performances like that. We’ll approach this like any other game.”
Brayden Carlisle and Helmke each scored two runs, while Logan Williams, Parker Eaton, Benjamin Curtis, Shane Grawe, Cash Crosby, and Joseph Miller each contributed a single run.
Lamar Blue 10U advanced to the semifinals with a 13-8 victory against West University on Saturday, while Lamar Red 11U progressed with a 7-3 win over Washington County.
The Red 11U and Blue 10U teams will return to Faulkner Park for their respective championship games on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The Red 11U team will face the winner of Monday’s matchup between First Colony and Washington County, while the Blue 10U team will play the victor of Monday’s game between Port Neches and West University.
Crew states that the team remains composed and is prepared to create history.
“We’re a confident and extremely competitive group,” Crew said. “Most of these boys haven’t played on the same team until now, but they immediately built chemistry and a shared mindset that we’re going to win no matter the situation or opposition.”
