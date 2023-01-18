Hauling down a reboundDriving to the basket

 Skip to main content
RICHMOND — The Foster Lady Falcons cruised to a win over the Randle Lady Lions on Tuesday by a lopsided score of 50-24.

The win boosts the Lady Falcons’ season record to 20 wins and nine losses and its District 20-5A Region III record to 7-1. The Lady Lions drop to 16-11 for the season and 4-4 in district.

The Lady Lions’ loss comes one week after defeating the Terry Lady Rangers 56-29. The Lady Falcons’ win comes one week after losing to Fulshear 57-48.

Tuesday’s match-up took place in Lions gymnasium.

The Lady Falcons jumped to a 16-0 lead by the end of the first period of play. Foster senior Kailani Lindsey put the first points on the board when she took a pass and made a layup with 5:55 remaining in the 8-minute time frame.

Lindsey scored four points in the first period. Contributing Foster’s score were junior Caroline Polk with two baskets and a free throw, Nichole Thomas with a basket and free throw, and Laurelle Ihekona with two baskets.

The Lady Falcons added another 14 points in the second period of play while the Lady Lions could only manage five.

