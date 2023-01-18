Hauling down a reboundDriving to the basket

RICHMOND — The Foster Lady Falcons cruised to a win over the Randle Lady Lions on Tuesday by a lopsided score of 50-24.
The win boosts the Lady Falcons’ season record to 20 wins and nine losses and its District 20-5A Region III record to 7-1. The Lady Lions drop to 16-11 for the season and 4-4 in district.
The Lady Lions’ loss comes one week after defeating the Terry Lady Rangers 56-29. The Lady Falcons’ win comes one week after losing to Fulshear 57-48.
Tuesday’s match-up took place in Lions gymnasium.
The Lady Falcons jumped to a 16-0 lead by the end of the first period of play. Foster senior Kailani Lindsey put the first points on the board when she took a pass and made a layup with 5:55 remaining in the 8-minute time frame.
Lindsey scored four points in the first period. Contributing Foster’s score were junior Caroline Polk with two baskets and a free throw, Nichole Thomas with a basket and free throw, and Laurelle Ihekona with two baskets.
The Lady Falcons added another 14 points in the second period of play while the Lady Lions could only manage five.
Ihekona, Lindsey and Thomas each scored four points in the second period and Polk sank one basket.
Randle’s Jaziel Ramirez scored one basket and Jalissa Ramirez scored a free throw. Lauren Burns contributed a basket as well.
Poor dribbling, haphazard passing and sloppy shooting in the first half of play sent the Lady Lions to the locker room at half time trailing 30-5.
Whatever Randle head coach Christy Westbrook told her girls at halftime must have inspired them. The Lady Lions out-shot Foster 11-10 in the third period of play.
The Lady Lions showed much more hustle in the third eight-minute segment of the contest, stealing more passes and grabbing more rebounds beneath their basket and Foster’s basket.
Ifemena Nwora led the scoring for Randle with seven points — one of them a free throw shot. Jaziel and Jalissa Ramirez each made one basket.
Thomas and Ihekona each made four points for Foster in the third period and Lindsey was good for two.
Despite Randle’s impressive performance in the third period, the Lady Lions trailed 40-16 going into the final period.
Both teams were evenly matched in the fourth period, with Randle making eight points and Foster 10.
Ihekona led the scoring for Foster with two baskets, Lindsey and senior Kianna Brown each made two points. Polk sank two free throws.
Ihehona scored a game-high 16 points for Foster.
Jaziel Ramirez led the scoring for Randle in the final period with one three-point shot — the only one of the game. Nwora contributed a bucket, Burns made two free throws and Jalissa Ramirez was good for a three throw as well.
Nwora was leading scorer for the Lady Lions with 9.
Randle takes on Willowridge at 6 p.m. Friday at Eagle gymnasium.
Foster will battle Lamar Consolidated on Friday at Falcons gymnasium. Tip off is at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.