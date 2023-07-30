 Skip to main content
Hatten living his dream as Lady Rangers coach

ROSENBERG — Shayvion Hatten is living his dream as he takes over as head coach of the Terry Lady Rangers’ basketball team, striving to return the school to its winning ways.

The rookie head coach plans to take each game day by day in his efforts to return the Lady Rangers to the postseason.

Hatten knows an uphill climb awaits him with a program without a playoff appearance since 2016.

The Lady Rangers are coming off a tough 2022-23 campaign where Terry mustered four wins in the 27-game schedule with a winless mark in District 20-5A.

“I’m trying to build this program back to where it was in the 2013-14 season,” Hatten said. “Those girls went four rounds deep in the playoffs, so I want to build back that winning culture and change the mindset of losing. My staff and I are going to build the culture back up and establish a winning mentality.”

Hatten expects to accomplish this with high-effort practices and building confidence among the players.

A postseason run may not come right away, but Hatten is optimistic the team can turn things around sooner rather than later.

