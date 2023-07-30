Hatten living his dream as Lady Rangers coach

ROSENBERG — Shayvion Hatten is living his dream as he takes over as head coach of the Terry Lady Rangers’ basketball team, striving to return the school to its winning ways.
The rookie head coach plans to take each game day by day in his efforts to return the Lady Rangers to the postseason.
Hatten knows an uphill climb awaits him with a program without a playoff appearance since 2016.
The Lady Rangers are coming off a tough 2022-23 campaign where Terry mustered four wins in the 27-game schedule with a winless mark in District 20-5A.
“I’m trying to build this program back to where it was in the 2013-14 season,” Hatten said. “Those girls went four rounds deep in the playoffs, so I want to build back that winning culture and change the mindset of losing. My staff and I are going to build the culture back up and establish a winning mentality.”
Hatten expects to accomplish this with high-effort practices and building confidence among the players.
A postseason run may not come right away, but Hatten is optimistic the team can turn things around sooner rather than later.
“I’m not saying it’s going to happen next year, but it’s a process, and the girls, the community, the staff, and I have to trust this,” Hatten said.
Harris, a five-year assistant coach, comes over from Lamar Consolidated High School, where he served as the Lady Mustangs’ freshman coach.
Hatten’s dream of leading a female basketball program since high school now comes true with his first opportunity this fall.
“I’m kind of nervous right now, now that I’m handling everything,” Hatten said. “I’m the head man now, and it’s been exciting. I’ve always wanted to be a head girls’ basketball coach since I was in high school. My favorite coach was the girls’ basketball coach, and I bonded with her. It won’t be easy, but it will be a great year.”
Hatten is hopeful the community will show out, which will, in turn, help with the team’s confidence.
“Come support us because it will mean a lot for the girls,” Hatten said. “I want people to support us like they do for the boys’ sports. Show pride in the girls’ program.”
Hatten was a collegiate athlete, playing 34 games in three seasons with Stephen F. Austin State University from 2013-2015 as a defensive tackle.
He finished his Lumberjack career with 82 tackles and ranks second all-time in the program with five blocked kicks.
