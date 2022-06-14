Hardcastle hits a grand slam in GHBCA all-star game

The Greater Houston Baseball Coaches Association has taken over Constellation Field in Sugar Land for two days for the organization’s annual all-star games.
The first day was about looking back at the class of 2022, and the second was about looking ahead to future stars from the Houston area. On Monday night, the Fort Bend area earned nine selections to the two all-star games.
Foster’s Sam Hardcastle had the most significant swing in the opening contest between 5A and small schools from 4A to 1A and private schools.
The Falcons’ shortstop helped the 5A squad win 12-5 with a grand slam in the bottom of the third inning.
“Tonight was pretty fun,” Hardcastle said. “It’s always fun to come out and play with guys that have a lot of talent. We just played for fun and got the win.”
Hardcastle wasted no time in his second at-bat, swinging at the first pitch he saw and blasting the ball off the patio furniture beyond the left-field wall for a grand slam.
“I was looking for a strike, something to drive,” Hardcastle said. “I got the pitch where I wanted, and I tried to put a good swing on it.
“Luckily, it went out.”
Hardcastle reflected on the night after the 5A win and the opportunity to represent Foster again.
“I’ve played for (Foster) for three years now,” Hardcastle said. “It’s good to return to my roots, and I’m happy I could represent my school well.”
The Foster graduate was the starting shortstop for the 5A team.
Terry’s Alex Coronado and Kempner’s Anthony Marino also got starts for the 5A team. Both players reached base twice successfully over the six-inning contest.
Coronado collected two infield singles, stole a base and scored a run. Marino managed a single, a walk and a run scored.
Coronado played at third base while Marino moved around all three outfield positions.
East Bernard had three players on the team on the small school side: Eric Bradicich, Luke Minks and Dallas Novicke.
Bradicich got the start on the mound, while Luke Minks was the opening right fielder. Bradicich loaded the bases with one out after three walks, but the Brahma was able to keep the 5A team off the board with back-to-back strikeouts.
Bradicich also played second base for the small school squad.
Novicke had a previous engagement that prevented him from participating in the game.
The second contest featured all 6A programs, split North and South. The South squad featured three Fort Bend players, including Elkins’ Logan Abadie, Jacob Binder, and Ridge Point’s Hunter Nichols.
The North won the game 4-3.
Abadie was the South’s opener at catcher, and Binder was the South shortstop all night.
Binder was able to get a single in the bottom of the third and scored a run in the South’s three-run rally. Abadie reached on an error in the fourth inning.
Nichols did not participate in the game after he had pitched Friday for the Panthers in the 6A state semifinals against Southlake Carroll.
