Hanks ready to revamp Foster football

RICHMOND — After a decade as defensive coordinator, Shane Hanks enters his first year as Foster’s head football coach, aiming to restore the Falcons’ postseason regularity.
Hanks has been with the school since 2009, initially serving as the running backs coach until 2013, when he became the defensive play caller.
Hanks assumed the head coaching duties from Shaun McDowell, who joined Grand Oaks as the program’s new head coach after the previous season.
McDowell had been at the helm for 10 seasons, compiling an 89-41 record with playoff appearances from 2013 to 2020.
On Feb. 13, Hanks was officially promoted to head coach and campus athletics director.
“It’s exciting to be in this position,” Hanks said. “This is my 27th year coaching and this has been a seamless transition so far. I’m not coming to a new school and having to learn about the kids and the facility. We want to instill our core values and understand Foster’s culture.”
Hanks emphasized the importance of class, character, integrity, and discipline as the team’s focal points.
The 2023 season holds special significance for Hanks, as he can coach his son Konnor during his senior year.
Before his role on the staff as offensive coordinator at Foster High School, Hanks served as the head coach at Shepherd High School in Class 3A for three seasons, which provided him with valuable leadership and administrative skills and a deeper understanding of the coaching and teaching fields and budget management.
After making the playoffs for 10 consecutive seasons, the Falcons have missed out on postseason play in the past two years.
Although Foster started the 2022 season with a 5-0 record, the team stumbled in three of its last five games in district action, failing to qualify for the playoffs in the process.
Last season, the Falcons finished fifth place in the district, behind Magnolia West, who secured the postseason berth through a head-to-head tiebreaker.
Throughout 2022, Hanks’ defense remained impressive, allowing an average of 14 points per game.
While Hanks wouldn’t consider the 7-3 season in 2022 disappointing, the highly competitive District 20-5A challenges the Falcons to regain their former glory.
“Our kids are good and they work really hard,” Hanks said. “We have to try some new things and hopefully that can get us over the hump. We have to play well on offense, defense and special teams and play smash-mouth football inside. We got to play hard and within the rules of the game.”
Foster will start the season looking to replace the contributions of several key seniors who graduated last year, including quarterback JT Fayard and running back and safety Ashton Ojiaku, who is starting his freshman season playing Division I football at Rice University.
The Falcons will kick off the 2023 season against George Ranch at Traylor Stadium on Aug. 25.
Foster also takes on Travis Aug. 31 at Traylor Stadium in non-district play before opening up the league slate as the road team agains Terry Sept 7.
The Falcons then play Angleton, Friendswood and Magnolia West in consecutive weeks at home before a road game against Kempner Oct. 5.
Foster finishes the season with a home game against Manvel before a road contest at Magnolia before the final against Fulshear Nov 3.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.