Hanks ready to revamp Foster football

RICHMOND — After a decade as defensive coordinator, Shane Hanks enters his first year as Foster’s head football coach, aiming to restore the Falcons’ postseason regularity.

Hanks has been with the school since 2009, initially serving as the running backs coach until 2013, when he became the defensive play caller.

Hanks assumed the head coaching duties from Shaun McDowell, who joined Grand Oaks as the program’s new head coach after the previous season.

McDowell had been at the helm for 10 seasons, compiling an 89-41 record with playoff appearances from 2013 to 2020.

On Feb. 13, Hanks was officially promoted to head coach and campus athletics director.

“It’s exciting to be in this position,” Hanks said. “This is my 27th year coaching and this has been a seamless transition so far. I’m not coming to a new school and having to learn about the kids and the facility. We want to instill our core values and understand Foster’s culture.”

Hanks emphasized the importance of class, character, integrity, and discipline as the team’s focal points.

