Hail pauses 5A semifinal between Wagner and Liberty

W ith 5:35 remaining in the first 5A state semifinal between Frisco-Liberty and San Antonio-Wagner Thursday at the Alamodome, the Lady Redhawks seemed well on their way to a berth in the state title game.

What followed, while still ending in a 62-51 Liberty win, is unlikely to be forgotten anytime soon by those in attendance.

It started with a low, dull sound that grew and grew into a deafening roar as a severe thunderstorm passed over the Alamodome, dumping huge amounts of rain and hail that, eventually, started pouring down onto the floor through the vents on the ceiling.

That’s right — a UIL 5A girls basketball state semifinal game was interrupted by a hail delay.

Hail is a product of atmospheric instability, as droplets of water held up in the clouds by updraft winds above the freezing level in the atmosphere.

The now-frozen droplet then accretes with other frozen droplets around it, forming balls of ice that become too heavy to be held up by the updraft and then fall as hail.

The stronger the storm, the stronger the updraft, the bigger the hail.

