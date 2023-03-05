Hail pauses 5A semifinal between Wagner and Liberty

W ith 5:35 remaining in the first 5A state semifinal between Frisco-Liberty and San Antonio-Wagner Thursday at the Alamodome, the Lady Redhawks seemed well on their way to a berth in the state title game.
What followed, while still ending in a 62-51 Liberty win, is unlikely to be forgotten anytime soon by those in attendance.
It started with a low, dull sound that grew and grew into a deafening roar as a severe thunderstorm passed over the Alamodome, dumping huge amounts of rain and hail that, eventually, started pouring down onto the floor through the vents on the ceiling.
That’s right — a UIL 5A girls basketball state semifinal game was interrupted by a hail delay.
Hail is a product of atmospheric instability, as droplets of water held up in the clouds by updraft winds above the freezing level in the atmosphere.
The now-frozen droplet then accretes with other frozen droplets around it, forming balls of ice that become too heavy to be held up by the updraft and then fall as hail.
The stronger the storm, the stronger the updraft, the bigger the hail.
Fortunately for those in the San Antonio area, and those whose cars were parked outside the Alamodome, any hail damage was minor as the stones were no larger than a coin.
When the sound from the roof was at its loudest, I found myself thinking about one thing and one thing only — the 2008 men’s SEC basketball tournament.
For the many of you who likely don’t remember exactly what I’m talking about, the 2008 SEC Tournament was hosted at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
On March 14 of that year, a tornado ripped through downtown Atlanta, and over the Georgia Dome, while the UGA Bulldogs were taking on Alabama.
That night, aside from the tornado itself, is remembered for two things in particular.
The first being a hole that was ripped in the roof of the dome by the storm, much to the horror of those taking shelter inside the building.
The second, and perhaps a moment of cosmic fate, was the miracle three-pointer from Alabama’s Mykal Riley that sent the game into overtime.
Had that shot not gone in, or had it not tied the game, thousands of people would have been walking to their cars in the parking lot at the moment the tornado passed over the property.
It was, quite literally, a shot that potentially saved the lives of thousands of people.
The stakes Thursday night were, fortunately, nowhere near as high.
Liberty soldiered on after the break, finishing the game with a 16-16 push that preserved its 11-point lead and sent the team to the state finals.
So, a much less scary event than that fateful night in Georgia 15 years ago.
But still one everyone in the Alamodome stands will remember for a long time.
