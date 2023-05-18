We are down to eight teams in each respective regional bracket with many local teams attempting to get one game closer to a state title.
Local teams remaining are Fulshear Chargers’ baseball, Needville Lady Jays’ softball and East Bernard Brahmarettes’ softball.
It will be either a win-and-advance or a loss-and-go-home scenario for the Fulshear Chargers in their Region III-5A quarterfinal game against La Porte on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at C.E. King High School in Houston.
After a nail-biting three-game series against Crosby in the area round, Rob Jensen and his Chargers are preparing to face a Bulldogs team that remains undefeated in the postseason.
La Porte has outscored its opponents 26-3 in four playoff games.
The Bulldogs eliminated Goose Creek Memorial in the bi-district round and Waltrip in the area round.
Fulshear suffered its first shutout loss of the season during game one against Crosby but rebounded to win games two and three, seeking revenge against the team that eliminated them from the playoffs last season.
“For our eight seniors and the rest of the players whose season ended last year to Crosby 1-0 in game three, this was an awesome feeling,” Jensen said.
“This region is extremely tough, and we are excited to be moving on to round 3 against La Porte. Every series will be tough from this point on, but our players are confident and ready for the challenge.”
The Chargers have proven to be difficult to score against, allowing just four runs in five playoff games.
Pitchers Tyler Schumann, Collin Cobb, Ty Powell, Regan Carter, and Austin Vargas have dominated opposing batters, recording 43 strikeouts in the playoffs.
The winner of this game will face either Lake Creek or Georgetown.
A victory on Friday would send the Chargers to the regional semifinals for the second time in program history.
The Lady Jays have won 15 in a row, but their streak is at risk in the Region III-4A semifinals against Calallen.
Needville has breezed through the postseason, sweeping Bay City 2-0, Davenport 2-0, and Sweeny 2-0 in three straight series.
The Lady Jays have only allowed two runs during the playoffs while scoring 46 runs.
The high-scoring affairs have been led by Kourtney Carter and Annabelle Hummbird, who have combined for 14 RBIs in the postseason.
Like the Jays, the Lady Wildcats have left little doubt in their five postseason games.
Calallen defeated Port Isabel in the bi-district round, swept Sinton in the area round, and swept Tuloso-Midway in the regional quarterfinals.
Calallen has outscored its opponents by a margin of 72-8 in those games.
Game one will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Game two is scheduled for Saturday at noon, with a potential game three following 30 minutes after.
All games will be contested at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
The winner moves on to play in the Region III-5A Final against the winner of Boerne and Alice.
East Bernard is hoping for a better outcome in a rematch with the Franklin Lady Lions in this week’s Region III-3A semifinal series.
Nearly a year ago, Franklin denied East Bernard a trip to the state tournament with a 2-0 victory.
Both teams have continued their winning ways since then, with the Brahmarettes not having lost since March 4 and the Lady Lions remaining undefeated since March 24.
East Bernard swept Anderson-Shiro in the bi-district round, defeated Kountze in the area round, and swept Shepherd in the regional quarters.
Franklin prevailed over Lorena in the bi-district round, West in the area round, and Troy in the regional quarterfinals.
Game one is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, game two will be held on Friday at 7 p.m., and a possible game three is set for Saturday at 1 p.m.
All games will be contested at Waller High School.
The winner faces the winner of Orangefield-Grandview.
