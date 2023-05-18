 Skip to main content
Gregory

We are down to eight teams in each respective regional bracket with many local teams attempting to get one game closer to a state title.

Local teams remaining are Fulshear Chargers’ baseball, Needville Lady Jays’ softball and East Bernard Brahmarettes’ softball.

FULSHEAR, LA PORTE

It will be either a win-and-advance or a loss-and-go-home scenario for the Fulshear Chargers in their Region III-5A quarterfinal game against La Porte on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at C.E. King High School in Houston.

After a nail-biting three-game series against Crosby in the area round, Rob Jensen and his Chargers are preparing to face a Bulldogs team that remains undefeated in the postseason.

La Porte has outscored its opponents 26-3 in four playoff games.

The Bulldogs eliminated Goose Creek Memorial in the bi-district round and Waltrip in the area round.

