Grady named permanent Fulshear basketball coach

FULSHEAR — In an announcement on Wednesday, Coach Emmanuel Grady was officially promoted to head coach for the Fulshear Chargers’ basketball program, shedding his interim title.
Campus Coordinator Nick Codutti expressed his enthusiasm for Grady’s appointment and looked forward to witnessing his first full season coaching the team.
“As the campus coordinator, I can confidently say that Coach Grady’s dedication and hard work have not gone unnoticed, and we are thrilled to have him at the helm of our basketball program,” Codutti said. “His leadership, vision, and passion for the game have already had a positive impact on our student-athletes, and we look forward to seeing the continued growth and success of our program under his guidance.”
Grady initially joined Fulshear as an assistant to former Head Coach Jeremy Cunningham.
However, Cunningham was dismissed on Jan. 23 during his inaugural season due to UIL violations, as stated by district officials.
Grady was then thrust into the interim role.
Despite the challenges, Grady steered the Chargers through a successful stretch, securing a 7-2 record during his interim tenure.
