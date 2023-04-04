 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GR walks-off; Foster crushes LC

RICHMOND - Nothing is sweeter than a walk-off win, and George Ranch’s Abigail Dominguez found out firsthand.

Dominguez ended Friday’s extra-inning nailbiter against Travis with an RBI single in the ninth, scoring Abigail Bergerson.

The game had been deadlocked at one through seven.

Travis got on the board first in the opening inning with Ariel Kowalewski coming home.

George Ranch tied the game in the fifth after Kathleen Deas scored off Mariah Garner’s groundout.

Travis falls to 9-2, 10-6, while George Ranch improves to 9-2, 14-8-1.

The Longhorns travel to Ridge Point while Travis hosts Elkins.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.