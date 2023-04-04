GR walks-off; Foster crushes LC

RICHMOND - Nothing is sweeter than a walk-off win, and George Ranch’s Abigail Dominguez found out firsthand.
Dominguez ended Friday’s extra-inning nailbiter against Travis with an RBI single in the ninth, scoring Abigail Bergerson.
The game had been deadlocked at one through seven.
Travis got on the board first in the opening inning with Ariel Kowalewski coming home.
George Ranch tied the game in the fifth after Kathleen Deas scored off Mariah Garner’s groundout.
Travis falls to 9-2, 10-6, while George Ranch improves to 9-2, 14-8-1.
The Longhorns travel to Ridge Point while Travis hosts Elkins.
Both District 20-6A games start at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
RICHMOND - The Lady Falcons continue to slice and dice through the District 20-5A competition as the second half of district play began on Friday.
There was much less drama in Friday’s rematch between Foster and Lamar Consolidated.
Unlike in their March 7 encounter, the Lady Falcons did not have trouble bringing runners home as Foster got seven runs in the fifth to force the mercy ruling.
Ella McDowell and Jessica Reyes led with three RBIs each, followed by Jordan Tosch’s two and one from Katelyn Barrett.
Lamar Consolidated led briefly as Rachel Mey’s bunt scored Aubree Jones.
However, it was all Foster afterward.
Pitcher Madison King rebounded from her tough start by going 4.2 innings for six strikeouts and allowing two hits.
Foster remained atop of District 20-5A at 8-0, 24-3
Lamar Consolidated loses the season series to Foster and drops to 5-3, 14-6-1.
The Lady Mustangs play at Marshall at 5 p.m. Tuesday, while the Lady Falcons are at Willowridge at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
SUGAR LAND - An eight-run first inning made for a stress-free night for the Lady Jays as they blew out Fort Bend Christian Academy on Friday.
Needville wasted little time getting ahead with runs scored by Josie Cantu, Annabelle Hummbird, Bree Winkelman, Adrian Cantu, Faith Farrell, Kayleigh Moye and Cadence Kovarcik.
Josie Cantu led with three RBIs in her four at-bats.
Makala Smith, Jodi Kalinowski and Mackenzie Dees had strong mound performances combining for five innings with 10 strikeouts.
The Lady Jays are now 7-0, 19-8, ahead of Tuesday’s district game at Royal.
First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
SUGAR LAND - Terry survived Kempner’s sixth-inning rally to capture its third-straight win on Friday.
The Lady Rangers never trailed as Lexi Guerrero’s two-run bomb to left field gave Terry the early lead.
Kori Vasquez’s RBI triple in the first and Alyssa Medrano’s sac fly in the third tied the game for the Lady Cougars.
The game remained even through four innings before the Lady Rangers exploded for a three-run top of the fifth.
Kaylee Guerra and Madison Monroy each earned RBI doubles and Olivia Gonzales hit an RBI single in the inning.
Kempner rallied in the sixth, beginning with another RBI triple, this time by Sydney Hatch.
Kempner cut the deficit to one run following Heaven Ferguson’s groundout RBI but failed to complete the comeback.
Terry improves to 5-3, 16-9.
Terry has a tough homestand on Tuesday night at 6:30 against Fulshear.
FULSHEAR - Fulshear needed just three innings to dispatch Marshall on Friday.
The Lady Chargers faced little adversity, hitting in 19 out of their 25 at-bats.
Blayre Meadows was effective both on the mound and at the plate, going two-for-three while pitching three perfect innings with eight Ks.
Arissa Zajac brought home three, Sydnee Failla recorded a pair of RBIs and single runs were brought in by Ryan Stratman, Emma Hagemann, Amelia Gutierrez, Camryn Dickey, Jonna Eckerd and Meadows.
Fulshear is now 6-1, 19-8.
The Lady Chargers visit Terry at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Lady Lions made short work of the Lady Eagles in a three-inning blowout on Friday night.
Hailey Aguilar led with three RBIs, followed by pairs from Jasmine Tovar and Niayah Hicks and one by Kirra Washington.
Tovar also dominated pitching by throwing three perfect innings and striking out seven.
Randle moves to 2-5, 6-12 and will host Kempner on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
