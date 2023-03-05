GR girls win; boys defeated

The Longhorns’ girls’ soccer team returned to their winning ways, while the boys’ team fell short against Bush on Wednesday.
The girls won a 2-0 shutout at home against the Lady Broncos.
The Longhorns retain the No. 4 seed in District 20-6A at 7-3-3 while dropping Bush to seventh place at 4-7.
George Ranch remains ahead of Austin for the final playoff spot at 5-5-2.
The boys were shut out in their 1-0 loss to Bush on Wednesday.
The match was deadlocked through 66 minutes before Isaac Akpan scored the lone Bronco goal.
George Ranch’s boys looked like they were going up earlier in the match in the 26th minute but the Longhorns’ goal was waved off.
