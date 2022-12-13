GR, Fulshear, Terry among weekend winners

The Longhorns got back in the win column with a 50-37 victory against Bush.
Lauren Stevens led the district win with 21 points, followed by Leslie Forun’s 10.
George Ranch improves to 11-7, 3-2.
The Longhorns move on to Friday’s road game against Dulles.
FULSHEAR 48, CLEAR BROOK 39
The Fulshear Lady Chargers continue to roll with Friday’s 48-39 win against Clear Brook.
The Lady Chargers began district play on Monday against Lamar Consolidated.
They will visit Marshall this Friday at 7 p.m.
The Travis Lady Tigers won its first district game of the season by knocking off Clements on Friday 50-26.
The Lady Tigers improved to 3-11, 1-4.
The Lady Rangers begin District 20-5A play with a 54-44 win against Sam Rayburn on Friday.
Terry’s 17-9 run in the second quarter propelled the Lady Rangers second-straight win.
The Lady Rangers outscored the Lady Texans 30-27 in the second half.
The Lady Rangers played Willowridge on Monday and will visit Kempner on Friday night.
EAST BERNARD 52, BRAZOS 23
East Bernard defeated their rivals Brazos for the seventh-straight time on Saturday, 52-23.
East Bernard improves to 8-6 while Brazos drops to 3-5.
The Brahmarettes will visit Danbury on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.
The Lady Cougars play Hitchcock at the same time on Tuesday.
ALIEF HASTINGS 75, LAMAR CONSOLIDATED 50
Lamar Consolidated suffered their sixth-straight loss on Friday against Alief Hastings.
The Lady Mustangs entered district play on Monday against Fulshear.
Lamar will play Foster on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
CYPRESS FALLS 41, FOSTER 37
The Foster Lady Falcons’ four-game winning streak ended Friday with a 41-37 loss to Cypress Falls.
Foster drops to 10-7 with district play beginning on Monday against Randle.
The Lady Falcons will then play at Lamar Consolidated on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
The Needville Lady Jays were dominated against Boling on Friday, 75-22.
The Jays dropped to 3-10 and will visit Navasota on Tuesday.
