 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GR, Fulshear, Terry among weekend winners

GEORGE RANCH 50, BUSH 37

The Longhorns got back in the win column with a 50-37 victory against Bush.

Lauren Stevens led the district win with 21 points, followed by Leslie Forun’s 10.

George Ranch improves to 11-7, 3-2.

The Longhorns move on to Friday’s road game against Dulles.

FULSHEAR 48, CLEAR BROOK 39

The Fulshear Lady Chargers continue to roll with Friday’s 48-39 win against Clear Brook.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.