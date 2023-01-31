GR boys outlast Bush; Jay girls remain hot

The Longhorns scored three times in the second half to come away with a 4-3 win against Bush on Friday.
The match was a 1-1 tie through the first 40 minutes before both teams went on a scoring frenzy.
George Ranch’s Tobias Herrera scored two goals, while Eduardo Sciotta and Yair Kayizi scored once each.
The Longhorns improve to 2-2-1 in District 20-6A.
George Ranch will travel to Hightower on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
The Tigers moved above .500 in district play with a 3-2 win over Clements on Friday.
Chris McMeans and Rahul Moriarty scored the Ranger goals.
The Tigers advance to 3-2 in District 20-6A.
Travis will host Austin on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
The Blue Jays shut out the Spartans on Saturday, 2-0.
Needville then defeated Iowa Colony 3-2 on Monday.
The Jays will play Columbia at home on Saturday at noon.
Jayleen Aguirre scored another hat trick in the Lady Jays’ 6-2 win over Stafford on Saturday.
Saturday’s match marked Aguirre’s third three-goal performance in the past four matches.
The junior continued her amazing start to the season with her 19th goal in 12 games.
The match was close through the first half, with Needville leading 3-2.
However, the Lady Jays scored three unanswered in the second half to win.
Arianna Franco scored two and Mia Guillen scored once for Needville.
Franco and Aguirre each had an assist.
Needville followed on Monday with a 5-1 win against Iowa Colony.
Guillen and Franco scored two goals each and Sheyla Solozano assisted once.
The Lady Jays are 3-0 in district as they prepare for a Saturday clash with Columbia.
The Longhorns were on the losing end of a close 2-1 battle with Bush on Friday.
George Ranch suffers its first regulation loss and falls to 3-1-1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.