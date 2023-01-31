 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GR boys outlast Bush; Jay girls remain hot

BOYS

GEORGE RANCH 4, BUSH 3

The Longhorns scored three times in the second half to come away with a 4-3 win against Bush on Friday.

The match was a 1-1 tie through the first 40 minutes before both teams went on a scoring frenzy.

George Ranch’s Tobias Herrera scored two goals, while Eduardo Sciotta and Yair Kayizi scored once each.

The Longhorns improve to 2-2-1 in District 20-6A.

George Ranch will travel to Hightower on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.